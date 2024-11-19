Simone and Viviana win My Kitchen Rules 2024

After countless hours spent giving it their all in Kitchen HQ, The My Kitchen Rules 2024 winner is Queensland team Simone and Viviana.

They defeated eight other teams in the competition, from fan favourites Pete and Mike, to NSW mother-son duo Caz and Fergus who were runners-up.

Former teams returned for the grand finale to support the remaining two teams. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Bringing together some of Australia’s best amateur chefs from nearly every state and territory, the culinary cooking series has kept fans across the country on their toes all season long.

Given judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Fieldel have kept their criticism fair throughout the course of the competition, many were left on the edges of their toes to hear what they had to say upon tasting the final entree, main, and desserts for season 14.

While both teams had their triumphs, it was the Italian best friends from Queensland who rose above, receiving 27 out 30 total points in comparison to the 25 out of 30 Caz and Fergus received.

Former MasterChef star Julie Goodwin was on hand to help longtime MKR judges Manu Fieldel and Colin Fassnidge score the final dishes for this season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“This experience has totally changed our life,” an emotional Viviana shared after learning of their win.

“This is the beginning, you can’t get rid of the Italians,” Simone jokingly added.

They follow in the footsteps of twins Radha and Prahbha who took home the winning title in 2023. The winning duo has gone on to use their prize money to release a cookbook appropriately titled Twindian Flavour Cookbook.

And something tells us, our 2024 winners will have equally exciting plans for the future!

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with our 2024 winners of My Kitchen Rules – Simone and Viviana!