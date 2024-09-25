My Kitchen Rules 2024: Who Has Been Eliminated?

Every year on My Kitchen Rules (MKR), scores of talented teams think they have what it takes to win the life-changing $100,000 in prize money and kickstart their culinary careers.

With Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel scoring the dishes contestants plate up, it’s a high-pressure, high-reward environment designed to root out the very best cooking talent Australia has to offer.

But alas, not every team is destined to win, with the bottom-scoring meals seeing their makers sent home.

Scroll on to see all the teams that have been eliminated on MKR so far this year…

(Credit: Channel Seven) Ash & Cassie WA Unfortunately for these young mums, Duck Pancakes, Crispy Pork Belly with Green Papaya Salad, and Coconut Kaffir Lime Panna Cotta with Lime Syrup and Ginger Crumb failed to impress the judges after the first round of Instant Restaurants. While the entrée and dessert were passable, their pork was “unseasoned, unloved and undercooked,” – harsh feedback! Scoring 60 out of a total of 110 points, it came as no surprise that they finished second last on the leaderboard and were sent packing in a surprise double elimination. (Credit: Channel Seven) Danny & Sonia QLD This brother and sister duo had high hopes for their Townsville Mud Crab with Mango Chilli Dip, Filet Mignon with Garlic Prawn Toppers, Beer Battered Wedges and Bacon Broccoli Salad, and Espresso Martini Trifle. Despite being praised for their entrée, the Queenslanders were criticised for their main and dessert, with Manu going as far as to describe the Filet Mignon from the main as “a piece of wet cardboard.” Ultimately, they were awarded a mere 56 out of a total possible 110 and were sent home in last place on the leaderboard.

