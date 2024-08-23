Fire up your ovens and get your aprons ready, My Kitchen Rules is back for 2024 – and the contestants have been announced!

Fan-favorite judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel are once again leading the charge, returning for their fourth consecutive year to guide and critique Australia’s best home cooks. These two renowned chefs will travel across the country, tasting their way through a variety of home-cooked meals, with one lucky pair walking away with the grand prize of $100,000.

This year’s contestants are set to deliver some of the most memorable dishes yet, with their heartfelt menus taking center stage in the kitchen. As the competition heats up, get ready for a culinary journey that promises flavor, creativity, and a dash of drama.

While we eagerly await the first course, let’s meet the 2024 My Kitchen Rules contestants.

The My Kitchen Rules contestants for 2024

01 Mike & Pete Western Australia Longtime friends Mike and Pete are ready to bring their love for authentic Italian home cooking to the competition. “I’ve never had a bad review on my cannoli,” Pete confidently shared with Seven, while Mike chimed in, “We’re going to have one of the best instant restaurants in MKR history.” With a menu filled with classic favorites, Mike and Pete promise to spice things up with their honest feedback and playful banter, making them a pair to watch this season.

02 Hannah & Lawrence Western Australia While My Kitchen Rules may be about sharing the love of food or cooking your way closer to the prize money, for couple Hannah and Lawrence, a win would bring them sailing into the next chapter of their romance. “If we win MKR, I’m dropping on one knee. That’s non-negotiable,” Lawrence told Seven, adding that his relationship with Hannah was his catalyst for becoming a die-hard foodie. “For a long time, food and cooking didn’t mean a lot to me. It was merely a means to stay full. After meeting Hannah, that all changed. I now see why food and family are so intertwined.”

03 Danny & Sonia Queensland Hailing from far-north Queensland, siblings Danny and Sonia are hoping to bring their passion for food and signature Aussie culinary charm to the kitchen. “We didn’t have a lot growing up, but we did have love and we did have food,” Sonia shared, adding that the duo’s love of food was born from their childhood of hunting, fishing, and cooking. Welcoming the judges into their home, the siblings share that their goal for their menu is “doin’ it for everyday Aussies.”