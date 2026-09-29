Olivia Colman shocks fans with her unrecognisable hair transformation

Olivia Colman has surprised fans with her newest look, a transformation that marked a first in almost a decade and did all the talking.

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The Oscar winner showcased her long grey hair while she promoted her upcoming film, Wicker, at the Zurich Film Festival.

It’s the longest her hair has been in almost 10 years, where she embraced the length and her natural curls, which were styled to the side.

Olivia Colman has embraced her grey hair while she’s promoting Wicker. (Credit: Getty)

On September 28, she also wore a white high-low top with a dainty bow accent, a pair of matching pleated trousers and pointed heels.

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While fans were taken aback by the unexpected transformation, she initially debuted her longer locks at the staged reading show Letters Live, where she was photographed speaking with Queen Camilla.

Usually recognised for her signature pixie cut, she last sported longer hair in 2017, when she went to the London premiere of Murder on the Orient Express.

At the time, her tresses were dyed dark brown.

The last time Olivia Colman ditched her pixie cut for layered locks was in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

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What is the Wicker movie about?

While her new look stood out to fans, anticipation has been building for Wicker, which is set to be released across Australia in November in cinemas.

The Favourite star leads the film, playing a perpetually single fisherwoman who asks a basket weaver (Peter Dinklage), to make her a husband out of wicker.

Sick of being the topic of conversation among her small-minded neighbours in the seaside village they call home, her dream beau comes to life.

Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman are starring in Wicker. (Credit: Getty)

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Considered to be a “twisted, unconventional romance”, Alexander Skarsgård plays the woven man, and his presence not only spakrs changes in the fisherwoman’s life, but ge also causes chaos in the village.

Australia’s Elizabeth Debicki, is also a part of the cast.