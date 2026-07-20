“I have regrets”: MAFS’ Stella breaks silence with cryptic post amid Filip split rumours

Married At First Sight bride Stella Mickunaite has broken her silence on rumours of her split from Filip Gregov.

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The 2026 lovebirds ended their MAFS journey by getting engaged for real and hinted that a wedding was on the cards for July 2026.

However, Daily Mail then revealed the shock news that the couple had quietly split and unfollowed each other on Instagram, blindsiding fans.

Amid the claims, Stella has taken to Instagram to share a poignant message, which has further raised alarm bells.

MAFS star Stella has broken her silence amid rumours of her split from Filip. (Credit: Instagram)

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While she didn’t reference what she was referring to, she shared a lengthy message about having “regrets” and addressing how fear has influenced her decisions.

“It would be easy to tell this story by deciding who was right and who was wrong,” she penned in the reflective post.

“To point fingers. To protect my ego. To pretend I was perfect. But no. I’m not here for that. Far from it.

“I made mistakes. I have regrets. And while those truths are painful to sit with… They’re also incredible gifts. But only if we choose to receive them that way.

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“Only if we meet them with humility and a deep, honest look within ourselves.”

Stella went on to say that she has gone to “the depths” of a mystery issue over the past week, in what has been interpreted as her referencing a split from Filip.

“There are still feelings to be felt,” she continued.

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“Life has a beautiful way of teaching us. Sometimes gently. And sometimes, when we miss the gentle lessons… Life delivers one that’s heartbreakingly loud.

“This one was loud. Boy, was it loud.”

Stella poignantly discussed her “urgency” and “directness”, saying that while they have helped her build her life, she acknowledges that they were also signs of “fear”.

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“Fear has a remarkable way of disguising itself. Sometimes it looks like ambition. Sometimes it sounds like high standards. Sometimes it hides behind being “driven.” Sometimes it even convinces us that we’re simply trying to love well,” she said.

“But when fear quietly takes the wheel… The people we love don’t always experience our intentions. Sometimes they experience pressure. Sometimes they experience control. Sometimes they experience someone who is so focused on tomorrow that they unintentionally miss the beauty of today.

“That has been one of the hardest mirrors I’ve ever had to look into. Not because it fills me with shame. Love isn’t only about having a good heart. It’s about the impact we leave on the heart standing opposite ours

“That is a lesson I’ll carry with me out.”

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Rumours of Stella and Filip’s split began to swirl when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Stella and Filip were fan favourites on MAFS 2026 and ended their journey on the show engaged. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The reports came as a major shock to fans, given the couple were preparing to walk down the aisle and had been planning to start a family.

“I haven’t done [egg freezing] for myself yet, but these were the topics that I was talking [about] with Filip,” Stella recently told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

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“I said to Filip that in the next 12 months if I’m not pregnant, I will have to do that, as I will have to ensure my own future self and my own future self’s possibility.”

Stella and Filip met at the altar on MAFS 2026 and got engaged during Final Vows, cementing their connection in real life.

However, they are now believed to have split, just weeks before their first anniversary of meeting on the Channel Nine show.

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