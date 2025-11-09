EXCLUSIVE: Danielle and Marko share major update after leaving My Kitchen Rules

Being a part of My Kitchen Rules has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for show stars Danielle and Marko.

The couple, who hail from Perth, became instant favourites because of their honest and fair approach to the competition.

“Everyone has been so supportive, so kind, so nice, everyone wants to have a chat,” Danielle exclusively told New Idea after they were eliminated during the first semi-final.

Danielle and Marko have been busy since they went on My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Before she went on the show, the 26-year-old was working as a project officer in disability employment services full-time, and running her food page, @diningwithdanz, on the side.

Now, she has pursued it full-time, and said it has led to some incredible opportunities.

“I recently went to Indonesia with the tourism ministry of Indonesia, to help promote some kind of regional areas in Indonesia, and help strengthen the relationship between Australia and Indonesia,” she explained.

“So, there’s been so many amazing opportunities from my way, I’m so happy that I kind of took that jump in leaving my other job.”

For Marko, who became the youngest truck driving assessor of his kind in Australia since 1981, he said he loves his job and plans to do it for the rest of his life.

Danielle and Marko have said the public has been supportive of them. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Grateful for the experience and with a taste for reality TV, they said they’d be keen to do more… just not another cooking show.

Both passionate about travelling, they said they’d be keen to do Travel Guides, or The Amazing Race Australia.

In saying that, when they’ve been stopped on the street, Marko said they’ve been approached about their Roasted Pork Belly with Ginger and Soy Noodles, which they whipped up during their Instant Restaurant.

“We might have something cooking up for that in the future, so stay tuned,” he teased.