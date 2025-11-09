After weeks of delicious dishes with an ever bigger serving of drama, the first My Kitchen Rules grand finalists have been revealed!

This means we are one step closer to finding out which team is winning the $100,000 prize.

Justin and Will, and Danielle and Marko entered the first semi-final tonight, knowing it was their biggest cooks yet.

Find out who made it through below.

It was an epic showdown between Danielle and Marko and Justin and Will. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are the My Kitchen Rules 2025 grand finalists?

Each team had its ups and downs with their mains and desserts.

For Justin and Will, the contestants and judges loved their Sri Lankan Tripe Curry with Carrot Sambol and Paratha, but it wasn’t their best curry. The use of tripe also divided the table.

For dessert, they agreed that the flavours of their Chocolate Soufflé with Chocolate Ice-Cream and Caramel Whiskey Sauce worked together, but the whiskey was too overpowering.

It was close after the first round, because everyone loved Danielle and Marko’s Miso Glazed Salmon with Soba Noodles and Smashed Cucumber Salad, but agreed it could have been better.

Justin and Will were slightly in front, but the couple wasn’t deterred.

As for their Pandan Meringue with Lemon Curd and Raspberry Sorbet, they thought it was a winning dish, but the sorbet was too icy.

In the end, Justin and Will came out on top.

While Danielle and Marko were sad, they said they loved the experience.

Justin and Will are the first My Kitchen Rules 2025 grand finalists! (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Congrats, boys, couldn’t have been up against better competition,” Danielle told the best mates.

“Would have loved to get the win, but I feel like we went out with a really good cook that we’re both really proud of. So I feel, I’m happy.

They were also happy with their progress in the competition.

Justin and Will will either go up against Maria and Bailey or Lol and Lil. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Devastated to leave at this point in the competition, we were so confident we were gonna go all the way, but I’m super proud of our efforts,” Marko said.

That means, Logan-based besties Lol and Lil will go up against Maria and Bailey.

Watch My Kitchen Rules every Sunday at 7pm and 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.