My Kitchen Rules 2025: Who Has Been Eliminated?

Danielle and Marko entered My Kitchen Rules with no expectations, ready to give it their all.

After wowing everyone with their first instant restaurant, they came close to being eliminated a couple of times.

Sadly, Justin and Will beat them in the first semi-final, sending them home.

Despite missing out on the grand finale, the couple exclusively told New Idea they loved every minute.

“We’re so stoked with our journey on the show,” Danielle said. “Honestly, when we started this competition, we kind of didn’t know what we were going to be up against; we didn’t know whether we could possibly get out in the first round.

“So to have made it all the way to the semi-finals is honestly amazing. It’s been such an amazing journey. Met so many beautiful people. Yeah, we wouldn’t have changed it or made it different.”

While they enjoyed being a part of the show, they also loved watching it together.

“It’s nice to kind of reminiscence and have a look back at our journey, because you live it and then you kind of go back to normal life, and then all of a sudden you get to relive it again, which is awesome and really, really great moments that we’re going to be able to keep forever and show our grandkids one day,” Marko said.

That doesn’t mean they didn’t have their moments as a couple.

“It was difficult, however, I feel like we came out stronger than ever,” Danielle said. “I think we’ve never been in each other’s space as much as we were during the competition, like travelling around for two, nearly three months, being in the same space, cooking together every day.”

They also said there were no surprises watching it back and were happy with how they came across.

When asked for their thoughts on strategic scoring, they acknowledged that everyone had a different strategy, but that wasn’t their approach.

“I think for us it was super important about being honest with our feedback and trying to enjoy the food and enjoy the experience to the end of the day,” Marko said.

Even though they said personalities were amplified for drama, they were on great terms with the other contestants.

Marko didn’t have a bad word to say about anyone and said he’d call them all friends.

When asked who they were closest with, the truck driving instructor said they were all a “big family” at this point.

As for who they think will win?

They think the team that cooks the best on the day does, but if they thought about the most consistent team, they said Justin and Will.