My Kitchen Rules embroiled in FIX row over celebrity “chef”

My Kitchen Rules never fails to serve the drama, and it has now been hit by a dramatic “fix” row.

Three new gatecrasher teams have been causing a stir on the Channel Seven competition, and one duo have certainly raised some eyebrows.

Divorcees Amy and Lara haven’t even had the chance to cook yet, but have found themselves in the firing line.

During Wednesday night’s episode, Amy’s secret career as a private cook was revealed to the group in bombshell style.

Amy and Lara have come under fire after their big secret was revealed. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Though she had been keeping it a firm secret, self-proclaimed “meat master” Michael arrived to confront her with receipts in hand.

Michael first asked Amy and Lara if they were excited to cook for judges Manu Fieldel and Colin Fassnidge, attempting to tease out the truth from them.

“One of my biggest icks is liars, just people who continuously lie,” Michael fumed.

When Lara told Amy she thought he was referencing her, she stood her ground, saying, “What am I lying about?”

Michael then vowed to “trap” her in her lies and “expose the truth” – and he certainly followed through on his promise.

Michael arrived with evidence of Amy’s career as a private cook. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Halfway through the meal, Michael produced a stack of papers for the group, which featured Amy’s Instagram profile printed out.

He then read out her Instagram bio, which describes her as a “private cook” and encourages people to book reservations with her.

However, Amy insisted she is not a “chef”, adding: “A private cook, not a private chef.”

The amateur teams around the table were sent into a frenzy as they were left open-mouthed by Michael’s shock revelation.

Amy hit back at his criticism, describing it as a “cheap shot”, before Michael doubled down with further evidence – her celebrity client list.

“Having served esteemed clients such as Chris Hemsworth and Lorna Jane,” he read out from one of her historic Instagram posts.

The group were left completely stunned by his revelation. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Amy insisted she has only served basic home-cooked meals, such as chicken nuggets, for the celebrities’ families, not professional dishes.

Judge Manu then stepped into the row, clarifying: “The rule is that you should not have any professional qualifications.”

“Michael will do what he can to take down anyone,” Lara said to camera.

It remains to be seen if the jaw-dropping news will affect Amy and Lara’s scoring from their rivals when it’s their turn to cook.