“Extra precautions”: Kate’s health concerns after skipping Aberfan outing with William and Charles

It was a poignant day out for the royals when Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in Wales to mark 60 years since the Aberfan tragedy.

Advertisement

In 1966, 116 children and 28 adults were killed in the mining village when 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down the hillside before engulfing Pantglas Junior School.

The Prince of Wales laid a wreath at Aberfan Memorial Garden that read: “In our memory and in our hearts forever,” in English and Welsh, and whilst Kate’s signature was spotted, royal fans were surprised that Kate didn’t attend, being Princess of Wales and a passionate advocate for children.

Princess Kate was noticeably absent in Aberfan. (Credit: Getty)

Just days before, she had dazzled alongside William at a state banquet for the Sultan of Oman.

Advertisement

However, our royal source reveals that there was a strategic reason why Kate chose not to attend this particular engagement.

“Kate knows when to bow out and when not to – she’s fully aware of how much attention she steals when she’s in the Royal lineup and the King and Queen appreciate her sensibilities when it comes to a cause close to his heart.

Just days before, Kate had dazzled at the Windsor Castle state banquet for the Sultan of Oman. (Credit: Getty)

“The 60th anniversary of that terrible day is no trifle and not every Wales-related engagement needs both of them present – especially one focused on the King and the direct connection William already has with the community.”

Advertisement

What’s more, our source says that with the colder months creeping in, Kate, who is in remission from cancer, has her health to consider as well.

“The cold and flu season came through early this year in the UK. Don’t be surprised to see William flying solo while Kate takes extra precautions this winter with her weakened immune system,” our insider adds.

Meanwhile, the people of Aberfan hold a special place in King Charles’ heart.

Advertisement

“This one is deeply personal for the King and a task he plans on personally passing on to his heir,” our insider explains.

“As the Prince of Wales for almost 70 years, the Welsh people are HIS people and this tragedy will be felt for generations. During the 50th, Charles planted a sweetgum tree next to the one the Queen had planted previously. He knows all the survivors and the families who lost loved ones.”

The King’s relationship with his eldest son has appeared to strengthen recently, in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK.

At the state banquet, royal fans were touched when he singled out William for praise in his speech at the state banquet just hours after Harry’s chat to GQ where he said he wants a reconciliation but the Royals did not.

Advertisement

“Charles is making it clear that his loyalties will always lie with his successor and it’s clear he and William are getting on famously at the moment,” our insider says.

“Over the past year there’s been a steady pattern of William being given more of the ‘heir in waiting’ diplomatic and public roles, as well as more joint appearances with the King and more international patronage work.”

“William is the clear, supported successor and Charles is happy to say so out loud.” (Credit: Getty)

Whilst Charles isn’t known for his outward displays of fatherly affection, he’s certainly showing his closeness with his heir.

Advertisement

“Their relationship has always had a formal, duty-first priority rather than a cosy father-son camaraderie. The public messaging right now is consistent: William is the clear, supported successor and Charles is happy to say so out loud.”