While the Wales’ were in India, invitations were sent to 1600 guests for Kate’s’ annual Together at Christmas carol concert – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t make the cut.

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Despite this year’s theme of “love, kindness and caring ,” clearly Kate, 44, who spearheads the event, isn’t ready to welcome Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold, despite their return to the UK in August.

“If Meghan especially were to attend, it would totally take focus away from the event’s purpose, which is to thank and celebrate the efforts of community contributors, volunteers and fundraisers,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

“Meghan especially will be stung by the snub.” (Credit: Backgrid)

The concert will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on December 11.

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“Meghan especially will be stung by the snub,” our source adds. “But it’s way too soon for any royal invites.”

In a message from Kensington Palace and the Royal Foundation, the 2026 theme will “recognise the many ways people create supportive environments within their families, communities and everyday lives.

“It will celebrate the individuals who allow others to feel safe enough to reach out for help, creating hope from vulnerability and connecting us more deeply.”

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Insiders previously spilled to New Idea that Harry and Meghan didn’t expect to be invited to Sandringham this Christmas despite their UK return, given their deep-rooted estrangement from the royals.

“Of course they were hoping to be invited to Sandringham, but until William and Kate get a heartfelt apology, it’s just not going to happen,” one source said.

“The King always has to choose his heir, and he wasn’t willing to risk not seeing William and Kate.

The last time Kate and Meghan spent Christmas together was in 2018. (Credit: Getty Images)

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“Harry’s heartbroken as he was looking forward to giving Archie and Lilibet a real British Christmas. There’s nothing like it in California, but don’t underestimate how much Meghan and the kids miss Doria.

“If Harry’s family don’t want them, Doria certainly does.”

“They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”

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