Harry and Meghan’s post-nup nightmare exposed following Thomas Markle arrest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be adjusting to their new life in the UK, but in the wake of Thomas Markle’s arrest, they need the support of the royals more than ever.

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In October, allegations emerged that Meghan’s estranged father possessed child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on November 6 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Meghan was “deeply distressed” by the allegations made against her father. (Credit: Getty)

Meghan admitted in a statement that she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations made against her father and that her thoughts are with “any children who may have been harmed.”

However, according to palace insiders, King Charles has made it clear that if Harry was to come back into the fold with Meghan as his wife, there needs to be a new post-nuptial agreement drawn up.

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“It makes sense now Charles has Archie and Lilibet to protect too,” an insider spills to New Idea. “But there’s no way it will happen without a new deal in place that reins in Meghan’s combative attention-seeking – and any trusts for the children are secured.”

King Charles is thinking of his grandchildren. (Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland has been pictured in LA and is believed to have assisted the FBI in identifying her ex-husband.

The couple ended their marriage in 1987, six years after Meghan was born, and our insider reveals that Doria is doing all she can to protect her daughter whilst working with the authorities.

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“There’s no doubt the material she had to view had turned her world upside down, but she wants Meghan to stay away while she processes the shock,” the say.

“Doria’s only request in cooperating was to try and protect Meghan, who’s willing to cooperate with the FBI if needed.”

Meghan and Harry were due to deliver the opening address at the Lost Screen Memorial opening at the European Parliament in Brussels this week, but the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly pulled out of the speech.

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A source revealed to The Telegrah that she’s “not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now”.

“Meghan knows her mum’s protecting her.” (Credit: Instagram)

“Meghan knows her mum’s protecting her and it’s like a dark cloud of ugliness has entered her picture-perfect world,” our insider explains.

“She and Doria speak several times a day so she’s cottoned on to how difficult this has been for her mum. She’s worried for her, but Doria is insisting she stay away and focus on her only two grandkids. Archie and Lilibet are the future. Thomas Markle is the past.”



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