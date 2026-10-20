Why Harry and Meghan rejected Queen Elizabeth’s secret plan

Queen Elizabeth had a clear plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s future in the Royal Family, it has been revealed.

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After the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, Elizabeth reportedly ruled out any “half-in, half-out” arrangement.

According to Hello!, they were banned from representing the monarchy while pursuing private, commercial interests.

However, it has now been claimed that Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, never agreed to her decision, which could explain their “quasi-royal” walkabout in Nottingham.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never wanted Queen Elizabeth’s plan for their future.

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“They never agreed they wouldn’t be half in, half out. That was what was decided and foisted upon them,” a friend told the publication.

“They’re just living their lives and they can, because they’re financially independent.”

An insider also told New Idea that Harry and Meghan only ever wanted the freedom to operate on their own terms, rather than stepping back from royal duties altogether.

“They never really wanted this, just the ability to do certain things on their own terms and not to be micro-managed by the Firm in terms of their priorities and obligations,” they shared.

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“If a compromise can be worked out, then they’ll be more than happy to dive back in full-time.”

However, King Charles’ letter clarifying that Harry and Meghan would not be returning to royal duties suggests the Palace is unlikely to have had a change of heart.

But, as far as Harry is concerned, he wants to engage with the public now that he is back in the UK rather than being shut out from such opportunities.

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The warm public reaction to their Nottingham walkabout has only strengthened that belief, with Harry fighting back against exile.

While Harry was close with his grandmother, he didn’t approve of her desire for them to step down as royals completely. (Credit: Getty)

“[Their latest outing in Nottingham] has strengthened Harry’s belief that this is where they belong, that they can really build on the momentum and ultimately work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis,” our insider explained.

“People can pick away at them and make all the excuses they want to try and block that from happening, but he’s confident that common sense will ultimately prevail and they’ll be back doing what they do best sooner rather than later.”

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And with some younger royals taking a backseat from official duties, Harry is hopeful that there is still a path back for him and Meghan.

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