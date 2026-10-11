Meghan’s “biggest challenge”: The secret Cotswolds clash testing her and Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been back in the UK barely two months, but Meghan Markle is already planning a return to the United States, with or without Prince Harry!

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The pair were spotted together for the first time since their relocation on October 3. They headed into The Falkland Arms, a pub near their new home in the Cotswolds.

It was hardly a loved-up lunch date. Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman claims the pair seemed “out of sync. [They] display very different body language cues, which could point to a potential clash.”

One reason for their mismatched moods, suggests New Idea’s insider, could be Meghan’s continued disdain for British life.

Our body language expert has weighed in on Prince Harry Meghan Markle’s latest Cotswolds outing. (Credit: GoffPhotos)

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Meghan appeared especially agitated during the outing, and it’s alleged that she is struggling more than ever with being back in the UK.

In fact, Meghan, 45, is “counting down the days” until she’s back in Montecito, and has reportedly told Harry, 42, she wants to make a solo trip to see her mum, Doria Ragland.

“Meghan is doing her best to keep her chin up and put on a happy face for Harry because he’s been begging her to cheer up and have some patience, but all the pub lunches in the world aren’t going to change the fact that she is desperately homesick already,” tells our insider.

“Meghan does have friends in the area and Harry assumed that would help, but this is about more than just being lonely. The uncomfortable truth is that Meghan’s struggling with the stuffiness and slow pace of the UK so this isn’t something that can really be fixed.

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“She’s counting down the days until her next visit to the US. Not to mention she misses her mum terribly, along with all her creature comforts.

“She says even her bed in England isn’t as comfortable! She’s usually full of solutions and strives for positivity, but this is the biggest challenge of her life.”

Meanwhile, New Idea understands the couple continue to butt heads when it comes to showing their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on social media.

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Meghan frequently posts partial glimpses of Archie, seven, and Lili, five, on both her personal and As Ever pages. It’s said Harry would prefer she keep hiding their faces online due to security concerns.

Meghan has been struggling with the UK move, it has been claimed. (Credit: GoffPhotos)

However, last week, Meghan gave the biggest look yet at Lili’s face in a video posted on her Instagram. The left side of Lili’s face was visible, and she also spoke in the clip.

There’s now talk that Meghan could be planning a full reveal of their faces in a Christmas card.

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“They’re getting closer and closer to the big reveal,” a source told royal commentator Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack.

“First you saw glimpses of the children, then more of their lives, and now you’re hearing Lilibet speak.

“It feels very deliberate. The Christmas card will be the natural next step.”

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