Prince Harry meets with lawyers to go over royal family’s “post-nuptial” agreement

It’s undoubtedly been a tumultuous time for the Sussexes since their surprise return to the UK at the end of August.

Advertisement

And while the palace, on King Charles’ say so, was quick to issue an official letter stating that Prince Harry and Meghan would be “private citizens”, New Idea can exclusively reveal that, behind the scenes, a tentative plan is now on the table that could allow them to return as “official” royals – under the strictest of conditions.

“That ultimately is what they want,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

Meghan clung to Harry during their brief time in Brussels. (Credit: Getty)

“So much so, Harry has already met with his lawyers to effectively go over the royal family’s ‘post-nuptial’ agreement, that would clarify the rules around his and Meghan’s return to the royal fold. He knows it’s time to face the music when it comes to making amends with his father especially.”

Advertisement

Our source adds, “If any privileges are going to be restored, they will have to – legally – agree to all of King Charles’ demands.”

Our source explains the conditions include an agreement by the Sussexes to cease any planned or future documentaries, interviews and memoirs, and stop any public commentary that criticises the monarchy.

Charles is willing to welcome back the Sussexes. (Credit: Getty)

They add, “Any future Sussex projects need palace pre-clearance and there can be no more, non-approved ‘quasi-royal’ visits like the outing to Nottingham or the recent visit to the European Parliament in Brussels, where Harry gave a speech about protecting children online.”

Advertisement

That Harry, 42, an Meghan, 45 are even open to the conditions can be explained by their current vulnerability, especially following the arrest of Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

She opted out of doing a joint speech with Harry on November 10, with a source telling The Telegraph she was “not strong enough emotionally” to speak.

“Meghan, understandably is highly distressed by the situation, and now, having already agreed to return to the UK, just wants security and protection for her family,” the source says.

Advertisement

Since returning to the UK, Harry and Meghan’s children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have been enrolled in UK schools.

“They are determined to make a new life in the UK – especially for the sake of their children,” our source adds.

“If that now means signing a legal document, so that they are clear to have a relationship with their grandfather, the King, then they’re willing to do so.”

“They are determined to make a new life in the UK – especially for the sake of their children.” (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

However, don’t expect to see Harry and Meghan on any official royal duties.

“It’s going to be a very slow process, even if they can all agree on the terms of the agreement,” our source says.

“It’s also not a case of everything is forgiven, but as Charles grows older, he wants to make things right with his youngest son, and protect his grandchildren.”

Our source adds that he’ll be acting cautiously when it comes to Harry and Meghan, but there is now a glimmer of light when it comes to reconciliation.

Advertisement

“Harry and Meghan know it’s their only option,” our insider says. “Their future depends on agreeing to the conditions.”