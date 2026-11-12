“Lucky” Kate and Meghan had the same clapback to this surprising statement

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may not exactly be friends, but both certainly know their worth in their relationships!

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When both royal women entered The Firm, they had similar reactions when fans remarked how “lucky” they were to have been chosen by Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.

In Katie Nicholl’s 2022 book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, the royal biographer recalled the cheeky quip Kate gave when she was told she was “lucky” to be dating the future king.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the day of their graduation ceremony at St Andrew’s University in 2005 (Credit: Getty)

“William loved her breezy confidence as much as her looks, and the fact that she treated him just like anyone else,” she wrote in the book.

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“Indeed, when a friend told Kate she was lucky to be dating the prince, she retorted: ‘He’s lucky to be going out with me!’”

Similarly, Meghan had a similar reaction when her romance with Prince Harry first started.

Speaking on her Archetypes podcast in 2022, the former Suits star chatted with actress Mindy Kaling about the stigma of being single.

“When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so lucky he chose you,'” Meghan said, adding that “at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like, ‘Well, I chose him too.'”

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Meghan revealed that Harry said he was the lucky one in their relationship. (Credit: Getty Images)

However according to Meghan, love-struck Prince Harry responded sweetly, “They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one ‘cause you chose me.'”

“It is gendered and it’s archetyped and it’s stereotyped that…’you’re so lucky.’ And it just feeds into this idea that you’re waiting for someone to tell you that you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing that you’re good enough on your own,” Meghan added.

Despite their similar outlook on dating and marriage, Kate and Meghan’s contrasting parenting styles have been analysed in recent weeks.

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After Kate and Princess Charlotte were spotted on the London Underground for a mother-daughter shopping trip, royal fans noted how Kate and William are trying to expose their three children to normal life as much as possible despite their fame.

However, Harry and Meghan are putting all their focus into making sure Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, live a life of privacy.

With last minute school swaps and even her phone number leaking from a WhatsApp mums’ chat, Meghan’s been on high alert ever since the Sussexes moved back to the UK and she has consistently shielded her children’s faces from her social media.

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“That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child,” she previously told The Cut.