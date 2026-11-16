It’s been years since his marriage to Princess Diana, but King Charles has angered her fans with his latest comments!

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Speaking with Elton John on the Apple Music podcast episode Rocket Hour with His Majesty The King, the 78-year-old monarch was asked which song is particularly meaningful to him.

“Well there can surely be nothing more meaningful than love,” Charles responded, before referencing The Beatles’ 1967 hit All You Need Is Love.

Whilst several royal fans were delighted at the King’s music taste, others joked that he should’ve said Candle In The Wind which Elton famously performed at Princess Diana’s funeral.

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Others commented on Charles’ choice and were reminded of his infamous engagement interview when he and then 19-year-old Diana Spencer.

“How interesting that he mentions love. “Whatever that means….” iykyk,” one penned.

During the interview, the journalist asked the couple if they were in love to which bride-to-be Diana replied, “Of course.”

However the then-Prince of Wales surprised fans when he mused, “Whatever in love means.”

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Charles and Diana during their 1981 engagement announcement. (Credit: Getty)

Royal insiders admit that Charles’ recent “careless” confession could’ve been avoided.

“Charles walked straight into that one and deservedly so,” a source spills to New Idea.

“He’s upset almost every Diana fan on the planet. Again. To bang on about there being ‘nothing more meaningful than love’ after literally traumatising Diana during their [1981] engagement interview is careless.

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“But in his defence, he was just as nervous about that interview – and getting married – as any groom would be, and in his case the stakes were very high.”

However, the source admits that the king, who has been happily married to Queen Camilla since 2005, has moved on since then.

“It’s also safe to say he’s found a long-lasting relationship with Camilla that gives him great joy. He may not have understood his feelings for Diana back then, but he’s found peace with Camilla.”

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