After their glittering tour of Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, Prince William let slip that the next awards will be held Down Under!

Advertisement

As per Hello!, the Prince of Wales reportedly let slip the destination for the seventh edition of the Earthshot Prize Awards whilst chatting on stage.

“Big year next year, Australia!” he said.

This will be the first time in over a decade that the the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Australia. They first visited in 2014 shortly after welcoming eldest son Prince George.

Will and Kate last came to Australia in 2014 with baby Prince George. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Speaking to New Idea, a royal insider revealed that the couple have been eager to return to Australia and are excited to bring their three children along.

“They’re so looking forward to Australia and combining it with the Earthshot Awards is a perfect two-for-one,” our insider spills.

“They had hoped to tour Australia this year and even spoke to the PM about it, but it was derailed by Harry and Meghan’s visit and the Danish Royal tour.”

Advertisement

“Kate and William have delayed their Aussie return long enough and locking it away with Earthshot guarantees it’s going to happen. They can’t wait to have a few laughs with the locals and introduce the kids to the wildlife.”

What’s more, Will and Kate may have company with Zara and Mike Tindall who have previously called Australia their “second home” and even met at a bar in Sydney.

“Mike and Zara want to join them and show them their favourite hotspots,” our source explains.

Zara and Mike love Australia and famously met in Sydney. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

According to our source, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to India “revitalised” the royal couple.

“Kate loved every minute of being on tour again and forgot how much she missed it. She fell in love with Wills all over again – she loves watching him masterfully step into his soon-to-be-King shoes and honestly marvels at how perfect he is sometimes,” they reveal.

Kate only had eyes for her prince at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. (Credit: Getty)

“Of course William was thrilled to have his better half by his side. It’s never the same without Kate and she never fails to lift an occasion – she lights up the room when she walk in. He’s incredibly proud of her and how remarkably brave she continues to be.”

Advertisement

During her speech, Princess Kate made a subtle reference to her cancer battle on stage, touching on the healing power of nature.

“I have seen firsthand how nature has the power to heal and enrich our daily lives, but so much remains under threat,” she said.