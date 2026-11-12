King Charles and Prince George’s surprising shared hobby revealed

King Charles and Prince George are two of the biggest names in the British royal family, but they share another similarity.

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Prince William has revealed that the pair have the same surprising hobby!

It appears that 13-year-old has inherited his grandfather’s artistic talents.

Prince George has inherited his grandfather Charles’ artistic talents. (Credit: Instagram/Getty)

The latest issue of Country Life magazine, which has been guest edited by William, has published one of George’s drawings.

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Proud father William showcased George’s impressive kingfisher drawing, which he created when he was just 12 years old.

“This beautiful picture of a kingfisher was drawn by Prince George, aged 12 at the time, and offers a glimpse into the young royal’s artistic talents and growing curiosity about the natural world,” a post on Country Life‘s Instagram explained.

The detailed drawing has blown fans away, but George isn’t the only royal with an artistic touch.

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Charles, 77, has been an avid painter for many years, with his creations featuring at numerous exhibitions.

George’s kingfisher drawing was published in Country Life.

Much like George, Charles was a talented artist at school, and he started watercolour painting after graduating from Cambridge University.

His artwork was first publicly unveiled at a Windsor Castle exhibition in 1977 and has been shown many times since then.

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The King frequently paints landscapes, capturing the sights of Balmoral Castle in Scotland in numerous watercolours.

He has also painted other royal residences, including Sandringham and Highgrove House.

Charles has also captured the sights during many royal tours, painting landscapes in Greece and Japan, among many others.

King Charles is a talented watercolourist. (Credit: Getty)

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His grandson, George, has clearly developed the same artistic touch, but it remains to be seen whether he will also foster a love of watercolours.

While his kingfisher piece was a pencil drawing, William and Kate previously debuted his painting talents on their 2022 Christmas card.

It featured a reindeer and red robins, and George, no doubt, got artistic tips from Charles to develop his talents.

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