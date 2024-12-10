As we approach Christmas Day, many royal enthusiasts are looking forward to seeing how Catherine, Princess of Wales, styles herself for the festive occasion.

Advertisement

From her early days attending events alongside Prince William, when she was still known as ‘Kate Middleton,’ to her formal engagements now as a working member of the Royal family, Catherine has worn a number of memorable ensembles through the years.

Catherine is known for her Christmas fashion, with a penchant for plaid throws, luxurious coats and vibrant colours. Whether she’s wearing a classic Alexander McQueen coat, a Jenny Packham gown, or accessories from ASOS, there’s no doubt that Kate always looks good.

Here, we take a look back at Kate’s best Christmas outfits through the years.

Advertisement