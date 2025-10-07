Major twist on My Kitchen Rules as shock judging change is made for first time EVER

My Kitchen Rules viewers were left shocked on Tuesday night when a bombshell rule change was announced.

Advertisement

The teams went head-to-head in Kitchen Headquarters for the first time, with tension amping up as they all tried to secure their place in the next round.

However, it was Lol and Lil, and Anne and Maree who fell short and will ultimately be facing the dreaded cook-off in next Monday’s episode.

But a teaser trailer at the end of the episode revealed a major change was in store, shocking both the contestants and fans alike.

My Kitchen Rules viewers were left shocked by a major shake-up this week. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Judge Colin Fassnidge announced that their rivals will have a say in who stays in the competition for the first time ever.

“For the first time in this competition, your fellow teams will score your dishes,” he revealed.

It is a major change from previous years, when Colin and Manu Feildel solely judged the cook-offs, ultimately deciding who goes home.

Advertisement

Sharing her shock, Danielle said: “I can’t believe we’re going to have an impact on who goes home tonight.”

Lol and Lil, and Anne and Maree will be putting their talents to the test on Monday to try and remain in the competition.

Anne and Maree will be facing off against Lol and Lil, but they weren’t impressed by a big change. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Lol and Lil appeared quietly confident after they ended up in the bottom two, describing Anne and Maree as “slower in the kitchen” than the other teams.

Advertisement

However, their rivals felt the same, with Maree insisting: “Out of everybody to go to an elimination cook-off, I’m glad it’s them because I feel like we’re probably stronger cooks.”

The first Kitchen Headquarters challenge saw the teams forced to pick a fridge at random to determine what ingredients they could use in their dishes.

There was a dreaded offal fridge for the main course, which “Meat Master” Michael and Rielli aptly picked, while a bizarre bacon fridge for dessert was chosen by Maria and Bailey.

Manu and Colin revealed their rivals will also have a say in who stays in the competition. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Despite their unusual ingredients, they managed to impress the judges and secure their places in the next round.

In another twist, Danielle and Marko were immune from the cook-off in a sought-after reward after scoring the highest during the Instant Restaurants.

Meanwhile, Amy and Lara were the second team to go home on Monday night.

They narrowly missed out on making it to Kitchen Headquarters after a “car crash” evening, which saw them land at the bottom of the leaderboard with 58 points.

Advertisement

Amy and Lara were the second team to go home on Monday night. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Lara revealed her one major regret from the show, explaining how one major faux pas led to disaster during their Instant Restaurant.

“I wish I had brought pans instead of pots,” she confessed. “I came over to Amy’s with pots, which was a bit of an oversight, so I was kicking myself with that.”

Despite not making it to Kitchen Headquarters themselves, the duo are now cheering on their fellow gatecrasher teams – Danielle and Marko, and Mark and Tan – to win.

Advertisement