  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

Major twist on My Kitchen Rules as shock judging change is made for first time EVER

WOAHHHHH....we certainly didn't see this coming!
kate dennett
Loading the player...

My Kitchen Rules viewers were left shocked on Tuesday night when a bombshell rule change was announced.

Advertisement

The teams went head-to-head in Kitchen Headquarters for the first time, with tension amping up as they all tried to secure their place in the next round.

However, it was Lol and Lil, and Anne and Maree who fell short and will ultimately be facing the dreaded cook-off in next Monday’s episode.

But a teaser trailer at the end of the episode revealed a major change was in store, shocking both the contestants and fans alike.

my kitchen rules
My Kitchen Rules viewers were left shocked by a major shake-up this week. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

Judge Colin Fassnidge announced that their rivals will have a say in who stays in the competition for the first time ever.

“For the first time in this competition, your fellow teams will score your dishes,” he revealed.

It is a major change from previous years, when Colin and Manu Feildel solely judged the cook-offs, ultimately deciding who goes home.

Advertisement

Sharing her shock, Danielle said: “I can’t believe we’re going to have an impact on who goes home tonight.”

Lol and Lil, and Anne and Maree will be putting their talents to the test on Monday to try and remain in the competition.

My Kitchen Rules
Anne and Maree will be facing off against Lol and Lil, but they weren’t impressed by a big change. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Lol and Lil appeared quietly confident after they ended up in the bottom two, describing Anne and Maree as “slower in the kitchen” than the other teams.

Advertisement

However, their rivals felt the same, with Maree insisting: “Out of everybody to go to an elimination cook-off, I’m glad it’s them because I feel like we’re probably stronger cooks.”

The first Kitchen Headquarters challenge saw the teams forced to pick a fridge at random to determine what ingredients they could use in their dishes.

There was a dreaded offal fridge for the main course, which “Meat Master” Michael and Rielli aptly picked, while a bizarre bacon fridge for dessert was chosen by Maria and Bailey.

My Kitchen Rules colin manu
Manu and Colin revealed their rivals will also have a say in who stays in the competition. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

Despite their unusual ingredients, they managed to impress the judges and secure their places in the next round.

In another twist, Danielle and Marko were immune from the cook-off in a sought-after reward after scoring the highest during the Instant Restaurants.

Meanwhile, Amy and Lara were the second team to go home on Monday night.

They narrowly missed out on making it to Kitchen Headquarters after a “car crash” evening, which saw them land at the bottom of the leaderboard with 58 points.

Advertisement
My Kitchen Rules
Amy and Lara were the second team to go home on Monday night. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Lara revealed her one major regret from the show, explaining how one major faux pas led to disaster during their Instant Restaurant.

“I wish I had brought pans instead of pots,” she confessed. “I came over to Amy’s with pots, which was a bit of an oversight, so I was kicking myself with that.”

Despite not making it to Kitchen Headquarters themselves, the duo are now cheering on their fellow gatecrasher teams – Danielle and Marko, and Mark and Tan – to win.

Advertisement
kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement