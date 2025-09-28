EXCLUSIVE: Will My Kitchen Rules star Michael be AXED over feud with Manu Feildel?

Manu Feildel’s patience is being tested, thanks to My Kitchen Rules‘ self-proclaimed “Meat Master” Michael Edelberg and his outspoken comments.

Advertisement

“Michael has been pushing boundaries and it’s not going down well,” a source tells New Idea.

Drama erupted at Mark and Tan’s Instant Restaurant last week, when Michael interrupted Man mid-critique to question whether the dish was served in Tan’s family restaurant, accusing him of hiding professional experience.

MKR judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge are becoming exasperated with Michael Edelberg’s antics. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Manu, visibly annoyed with Michael, cut in: “Listen, you either accept the rules and you play with everyone, or you don’t accept the rules and goodbye.”

Advertisement

When Michael kept going, Manu fired back.

“I’m not going back to this again. You’re either a professional and you don’t belong here, or you are an amateur and you belong here. That’s it,” he said.

Fellow judge Colin Fassnidge backed Manu behind the scenes, admitting that while big personalities make for good TV, he and Manu want to keep the focus on the food.

Advertisement

Our source says the judges “have the authority to send a contestant packing if they repeatedly step over the line” – the ultimate power play.

Michael has raised eyebrows with his outspoken remarks on My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Whispers suggest Manu has made it clear to producers he won’t tolerate being undermined again.

Manu was also forced to step in when Michael accused Amy of being a professional chef during another tense confrontation.

Advertisement

Last week, Amy’s secret career as a private cook was revealed to the group in bombshell style.

Though she had been keeping it a firm secret, self-proclaimed “meat master” Michael arrived to confront her with receipts in hand.

Michael first asked Amy and Lara if they were excited to cook for judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, attempting to tease out the truth from them.

Michael has come to blows with Mark and Tan over their experience. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“One of my biggest icks is liars, just people who continuously lie,” Michael fumed.

When Lara told Amy she thought he was referencing her, she stood her ground, saying, “What am I lying about?”

Michael then vowed to “trap” her in her lies and “expose the truth” – and he certainly followed through on his promise.

Halfway through the meal, Michael produced a stack of papers for the group, which featured Amy’s Instagram profile printed out.

Advertisement

He also ruffled feathers when he accused Amy of being a professional chef. (Credit: Channel Seven)

He then read out her Instagram bio, which describes her as a “private cook” and boasts that she has cooked for celebrities including Chris Hemsworth and Lorna Jane.

However, Amy insisted she has only served basic home-cooked meals, such as chicken nuggets, for the celebrities’ families, not professional dishes.

Judge Manu then stepped into the row, clarifying: “The rule is that you should not have any professional qualifications.”

Advertisement