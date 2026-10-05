David and Victoria’s fury as Brooklyn and Nicola “ride their coattails” despite family feud

Brooklyn Beckham might have cut all ties with his family, but he’s been accused of still trading on the Beckham name.

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The 27-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have raised eyebrows by attending Paris Fashion Week, but notably skipping Victoria’s show.

However, their loved-up nature and fashionable outings have drawn comparisons with David and Victoria’s early 2000s heyday, something which has allegedly disgruntled Brooklyn’s parents.

“Victoria and David were mildly annoyed and think it’s kind of sad that Brooklyn and Nicola keep riding their coattails,” an insider exclusively tells us.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz drew comparisons with Victoria and David’s heyday at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

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“Everyone important knows what they’re doing, and it’s only going to work against them in the end.

“It’s almost laughable that they were compared to a young David and Victoria, when one was a world champion soccer player and the other an international pop star.”

The Peltzes might be billionaires, but sources claim that Brooklyn and Nicola are keen to capitalise on the Beckham name in celebrity circles while refusing to reconcile.

New Idea understands that the Beckhams were well aware of Brooklyn and Nicola’s plans to visit Paris and still reached out to them, despite a reunion seeming far-fetched.

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“David and Victoria have turned the page on Brooklyn and Nicola – it’s gone way too far, and no one can see any way back to reconciliation. It’s something they have in common with William and Kate,” our insider continues.

“Their teams keep tabs on Brooklyn and Nicola so they knew they would be in Paris.

“Their default position is ‘the high road’ so any time they’re in the same cities, the Beckhams lawyers will automatically send a polite invitation to Brooklyn’s lawyer for the family to meet up, knowing full well it will be ignored.

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“Even though they feel it’s at a point of no return, they’re not going to be the ones accused of shutting the door.”

While Brooklyn was in Paris for Fashion Week, he didn’t join his family at Victoria’s show. (Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn has been at the centre of feud rumours for years, finally addressing the claims in January with a bombshell statement in which he made it clear he did not want to reunite with the Beckhams.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep matters private,” Brooklyn’s statement on Instagram read.

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“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

His brothers, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, have publicly criticised Brooklyn amid the rift, while the eldest Beckham also remains estranged from his sister, Harper, 14.