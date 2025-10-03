Are My Kitchen Rules’ Michael and Rielli still together?

My Kitchen Rules has had its fair share of confrontations this year, and Michael Edelberg and Rielli Portegys have been at the centre of many.

The couple have divided viewers with their opinionated antics and have most recently butted heads with rivals, Mark and Tan.

The contestants have also had some emotional moments in the kitchen, with Rielli being reduced to tears over the stress of the competition.

Despite the challenges, the couple have been very vocal about their desire to tie the knot, even hosting a wedding-themed Instant Restaurant.

It has left many viewers wondering if the headstrong couple are still together now.

Scroll on for everything we know about Michael and Rielli’s relationship...

My Kitchen Rules stars Michael and Rielli have left fans wondering if they are still together. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Michael and Rielli still together?

If there social media is anything to go by, it certainly appears that Michael and Rielli are still going strong!

Instagram posts from the months before MKR aired in September showed Michael and Rielli were very much together.

Just weeks ago, in August, Rielli shared some sweet photobooth shots of herself and Michael as they put on a loved-up display.

While the show has been airing on Channel Seven, they have also been sharing amusing TikTok videos poking fun at the dramatic antics on screen.

They have also been leaving friendly comments on each other’s posts about the show, in another sign that things are good between the pair.

Are Michael and Rielli married?

Michael and Rielli have not confirmed if they have yet tied the knot, after speculation that they might do so on the show.

But Rielli recently dropped a hint that it wasn’t far off for the couple in a telling Instagram post.

Michael shared a photograph of himself on MKR alongside the caption: “What is the Meat Master about to say next? Funny answers only.”

To which Rielli replied: “Rielli Portegys… will you marry me?”

It sparked speculation from fans that they might tie the knot live on MKR, with one fan writing: “Season finale?”

Their wedding-themed instant restaurant also left fans wondering whether MKR would host its first on-screen wedding.

It remains to be seen whether they will exchange vows on the show, and they have not confirmed if they are married.

One photograph from June showed the couple were still going strong. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened with Rielli and Mark on MKR?

Self-proclaimed “Meat Master” Michael and Rielli have been at the centre of many rows, most recently with their rival, Mark.

On Monday, Mark abruptly left the table midway through the meal after Rielli made a jibe about his height.

The tension kicked off when Mark insisted he could cook far better than Michael and Rielli.

“I guarantee I can cook meat better than either of you,” Mark told the couple.

However, Rielli hit back with, “When you can reach the bench, you can say that,” prompting Mark to walk out.

Mark eventually returned to the table and Rielli apologised, but things have remained tense between them.

In fact, Rielli has claimed much more happened than what was shown on camera.

Michael and Rielli have had their fare share of drama on the show, most recently with Mark and Tan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She shockingly alleged that Mark actually tried to fight Michael off-camera and had called her partner a “loser”.

“What you didn’t see… is that [Mark] told Michael to come outside,” Rielli told Chattr. “So I just think, I don’t know, that’s more of a personal attack than what I said.”

“Mark likes to play innocent. But one, he’s not, and two, at least I was the bigger person who apologised and knew I was in the wrong.

“Mark is just childish and couldn’t even be bothered to talk to me or look me in the eye when I tried to apologise.”

She also claimed that Mark has been posting comments about Michael on social media, an action which she said has “infuriated” her.