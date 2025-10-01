My Kitchen Rules’ Rielli reveals shock off-camera moment after THAT feud with Mark

The tension on My Kitchen Rules hit new heights on Monday when Mark stormed out after a dramatic feud with Rielli.

During the episode, Mark abruptly left the table midway through the meal after Rielli made a jibe about his height.

However, Rielli has now given her side of the story, claiming much more happened than what was shown on camera.

She shockingly alleged that Mark actually tried to fight Michael off-camera and had called her partner a “loser”.

My Kitchen Rules star Rielli has defended herself after clashing with Mark. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“What you didn’t see… is that [Mark] told Michael to come outside,” Rielli told Chattr. “So I just think, I don’t know, that’s more of a personal attack than what I said.”

“Mark likes to play innocent. But one, he’s not, and two, at least I was the bigger person who apologised and knew I was in the wrong.

“Mark is just childish and couldn’t even be bothered to talk to me or look me in the eye when I tried to apologise.”

She also claimed that Mark has been posting comments about Michael on social media, an action which she said has “infuriated” her.

Rielli insisted that neither she nor Michael has ever said a bad word about their former rivals, Mel and Jacinta, online, as she proved that their feud with Mark has only escalated off-screen.

Mark stormed out during Monday’s episode after Rielli made a remark about his height. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“If they want to make me out to be the bad guy about calling somebody short, then I think people really need to get their priorities in order,” she added.

New Idea has contacted Channel Seven for further comment.

Monday’s jaw-dropping scenes saw Rielli find herself in the firing line when she came to verbal blows with Mark and Tan.

Michael and Rielli, who have been one of the series’ most divisive couples, became embroiled in a tense row with their rivals over their cooking abilities.

“I guarantee I can cook meat better than either of you,” Mark insisted.

However, Rielli then clapped back with a brutal insult directed at Mark’s height, which prompted him to storm out in fury.

Even judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge were left visibly stunned over the awkward moment. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“When you can reach the bench, you can say that,” she said.

Mark abruptly left the restaurant after the remark, and the table was stunned into silence before telling Rielli she had crossed a line.

Mark eventually returned to the table, and Rielli apologised for her comment, but things remained frosty for the rest of the meal.

“It just came out, and I definitely shouldn’t have said it,” she said. “It was constant, I’d just had enough.”