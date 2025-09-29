Are My Kitchen Rules’ Michael and Rielli getting MARRIED on the show?!

My Kitchen Rules is known for its bombshell twists, but it has never hosted a wedding before!

However, the Channel Seven competition is now holding its first wedding, but it’s not all as it seems.

A teaser clip at the end of Monday’s episode revealed that wedding bells were ringing for self-proclaimed “meat master” Michael and his partner Rielli.

During Tuesday’s episode, the couple will be hosting their very own wedding-themed instant restaurant, complete with some rather extravagant white table settings.

My Kitchen Rules stars Michael and Rielli have hosted a wedding-themed instant restaurant. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The bells are ringing in Queensland for Michael and Rielli’s wedding-themed instant restaurant,” the voiceover teased.

Upon walking into the wedding setting, Danielle joked, “Are we getting married?” prompting her partner Marko to tell her not to get “any ideas”.

It remains to be seen whether any vows will actually be exchanged during the unique wedding-themed evening.

Michael and Rielli have been together for five years, and they have become one of the most divisive couples of the 2025 season.

They have already been embroiled in their fair share of drama, and Rielli found herself in the firing line on Monday as she came to blows with Mark and Tan.

Michael and Rielli got involved in a tense row with their rivals over their cooking abilities, with Mark insisting he was more talented in the kitchen.

Their set-up was complete with a very realistic looking wedding table. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I guarantee I can cook meat better than either of you,” he insisted.

However, Rielli then clapped back with a brutal insult directed at Mark’s height, which prompted him to storm out in fury.

“When you can reach the bench, you can say that,” she said.

Mark walked out of the restaurant over the remark, and the table was stunned, telling Rielli she had crossed a line.

“Definitely the most tense it’s ever been at the table,” Marko said.

Michael and Rielli have been one of the most divisive couples of the 2025 season so far. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Mark eventually returned to the table, and Rielli apologised for her comment, but things remained frosty for the rest of the meal.

“It just came out, and I definitely shouldn’t have said it,” she said, before the group tried to move on from the tension.

It is not the first time Michael and Rielli have caused a stir, as the opinionated couple have repeatedly made divisive comments on the show.

Michael found himself getting a telling-off from judges Manu Fieldel and Colin Fassnidge after grilling gatecrasher Amy on her career.

Michael was left fuming after discovering Amy has worked as a private cook for celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth.

MKR judges Manu Fieldel and Colin Fassnidge were forced to intervene on a recent row. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“One of my biggest icks is liars, just people who continuously lie,” Michael fumed.

Amy insisted she hadn’t broken any rules because she is not professionally trained, before the judges were forced to intervene when things escalated.

Manu clarified: “The rule is that you should not have any professional qualifications,” and firmly urged Michael to stop his line of enquiry.

