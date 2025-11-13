EXCLUSIVE “It’s clear how much I dislike him”: MKR stars Maria and Bailey’s shock words ahead of final

Maria and Bailey have addressed one very infamous feud on My Kitchen Rules ahead of the grand final.

The friends and teammates are set to face off against Justin and Will in the 2025 final on Sunday, November 16, in a bid to win the $100,000 prize money.

Avid baker Maria wants to nab the cash prize so she can open up her first bakery, but the journey to the finish line hasn’t always been easy for her and Bailey.

In fact, she memorably stormed out of Danielle and Marko’s Ultimate Instant Restaurant in tears after becoming embroiled in a fierce row with Mark.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea ahead of the final, Maria has now revealed exactly where she stands with Mark, and it’s safe to say they are not on speaking terms.

My Kitchen Rules stars Maria and Bailey have dished on a shocking feud ahead of the final. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I think it’s very clear how much I dislike Mark,” she bluntly told us.

“Unfortunately, being on the table with him […] was so long. He just irritated me, and I just didn’t want to give him any satisfaction of me breaking down, so I decided that I’ll be the bigger person and remove myself from the situation for a bit.”

“I don’t think I’ll be seeing Mark any time soon, ever again,” she added, before confirming that they are on excellent terms with all the other contestants.

“We’re on good terms with everyone, we speak to everyone, every single day,” Bailey added.

Mark memorably accused Maria and Bailey of “strategically scoring” their rivals in a huge uproar, and the tense row prompted Maria to storm out, leaving her rivals wondering if she had quit altogether.

However, she later returned to the table with Bailey, and they tried to brush the awkward moment aside as tensions reached breaking point.

Addressing the “strategic scoring” row, Maria and Bailey firmly hit back at allegations that they had “cheated”, saying there are no rules surrounding the scoring on the Channel Seven show.

“Number one, for us to cheat, there have to be rules, and there are no rules about it. You can’t cheat if there are no rules,” Bailey said.

Maria proved there is no love lost between her and Mark (pictured left, with Tan). (Credit: Channel Seven)

“And number two, everyone else did it; they just didn’t admit to it. It is what it is. We’re just the scapegoats. Everyone wants to have a villain, and it’s landed on us. Honesty turns you into a villain!”

“For anyone who watches it, all the teams strategically score, we were just happy to be honest about it and said ‘yes, we did for one Instant Restaurant, with Amy and Lara’,” he continued.

“It was funny to see other teams go ‘oh my God’ when we saw the other teams do it.”

Bailey hit back at Mark’s claims that they spoke differently about the food to the contestants’ faces versus when the cooks were in the kitchen, insisting it is just common decency to pay people compliments regardless.

“You try to be as nice as you can when you give critiques, it’s not about saying ‘your food’s not good’, you still want to give some compliments about it even if you don’t like it, because it’s just what you do as a person,” he explained.

The pair insisted they left most of their feuds at the MKR dinner table, saying it is easy to get wrapped up in the tension when their entire focus was on the show during filming.

Maria memorably stormed out of the show after a tense row with Mark. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“You go into your own world when you’re part of the competition,” Bailey shared.

“It’s not fake, you just come into your own world, and all the problems that are at the table are heated because you have nothing else to do.

“This is your whole life for the time being, so you can get overwhelmed by it, but then you quickly realise, it’s not the end of the world.”

Despite the drama, Maria and Bailey have made it all the way to the final and are hoping to beat Justin and Will on Sunday night.

“I’m so excited, I’m so happy that we actually made it to the final,” Maria gushed.

Maria and Bailey will be facing off against Justin and Will in the MKR final on Sunday. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Bailey said they always knew Justin and Will would make it to the very end, as they shared their strategy going into the final showdown.

“Justin and Will are so good at their curries, so we just had to keep it simple and hope for the best,” Bailey explained.

Maria is hoping to win the $100,000 cash prize to grow her home-run cookie and brownie business, Blondies Bakehouse, and has her eye on opening her very first shop.

But fans will have to tune in on Sunday night to see whether the pair have what it takes to be crowned the 2025 winners.

