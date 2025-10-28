My Kitchen Rules’ Maria quits show after strategic scoring uproar: “I’m going”

My Kitchen Rules star Maria shockingly stormed out during Tuesday night’s episode as tensions reached breaking point.

Maria and Bailey have come under substantial fire after admitting to strategically scoring during the competition, leaving lasting question marks over their tactics.

Lol and Lil were left baffled the night before when they scored them just six overall, despite heaping praise on all three courses at their Ultimate Instant Restaurant.

When it was Danielle and Marko’s turn back in the kitchen, Lol and Lil took the opportunity to confront Maria and Bailey, which led to Maria storming out.

My Kitchen Rules was plunged into chaos on Tuesday when Maria stormed out. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Has Maria quit My Kitchen Rules?

Lol and Lil questioned their scoring tactics before Mark, who has long accused Maria and Bailey of unfair judging, also got involved.

Bailey then hit back and insisted that Mark had also not revealed all the comments he made at the table during the face-to-face scoring.

“Last night, Mark said that your main he had, was the worst dish he ever had on the show,” Bailey said, before Maria criticised him for “failing to mention” what he’d said.

However, Lil argued: “I think Mark’s critique, although we didn’t hear that, their scores reflected the same as the judges; however, your scores did not.”

Mark then agreed, claiming that Maria and Bailey’s scores had always differed from both the judges and the other teams, leading to an intense row with Maria.

“I’m talking, Mark, I am personally done for now with you, please,” Maria snapped.

“Just because you’ve been caught out,” Mark hit back with.

The rivals continued to talk over one another before Maria snapped and suddenly stormed out of the restaurant, declaring, “I’m going.”

Maria completely snapped when Mark questioned her scoring during a tense row. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“When you have nothing, what do you do? Pull out the victim card,” Mark fumed to the camera.

As Bailey followed Maria, the table was left completely baffled, wondering if she had quit the entire competition.

“Do you think she’s left the competition?” Will asked.

“What? Forever? Surely not,” Lil insisted.

Storming out while carrying her shoes, a tearful Maria insisted: “I’m not going back there.”

She told Bailey that she hadn’t wanted to cry at the table as Bailey questioned whether she wanted to continue in the competition.

Fans were left wondering whether Maria was quitting the competition. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“This is not how I envisioned the situation going,” he said.

However, Maria ultimately decided to return, stunning the table into silence when she sat back down.

“Sorry, guys, we had a little emergency,” she nonchalantly said, not referring to the argument.

“I’ve been in awkward moments, but that was hella awkward,” Will admitted.

The group struggled to recover from the cringeworthy moment, as tensions reached breaking point just weeks ahead of the final.

Lol and Lil had been left baffled over Maria and Bailey’s scoring the night before. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The Ultimate Instant restaurants will determine who makes it through to the semi-final, with one team set to go home.

It is all to play for, and tensions have been rising over how people are scoring, with Maria and Bailey admitting they would do “anything” to win.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, both Danielle and Marko, and Michael and Rielli addressed the strategic scoring scandal, admitting they had seen some “low-ball” marks from the other teams.

