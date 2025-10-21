My Kitchen Rules star Mark shares MAJOR personal news

My Kitchen Rules star Mark left his co-stars stunned when he made a surprise announcement during Tuesday’s episode.

The next round of Ultimate Instant Restaurants kicked off after Michael and Rielli‘s Kitchen HQ elimination on Monday, following their feud with rival Mark.

The teams returned to the table for Justin and Will’s restaurant, but Mark shook things up with some big news during the meal.

His teammate, Tan, teased that he had something exciting to share, prompting nervous looks from around the table.

My Kitchen Rules star Mark shared some exciting personal news during Tuesday’s episode. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’m going to interrupt everyone and say that Mark has a major announcement that he wants to tell everyone,” Tan said.

But, it was all good news from Mark, who gushed: “OK, so I’m in a relationship now!”

His news prompted joyful cheers from around the table, as well as some unexpected responses from his rivals, after Mark had ruffled feathers with his outspoken antics.

“Wow, I was not expecting that news, God help that woman,” Lol quipped to the camera, before apologising.

While Bailey added, “This is just another reason for him to say, hey, I’m the best, I have a girlfriend.”

Around the table, judge Colin Fassnidge asked if he and Manu Feildel would be able to meet Mark’s new girlfriend.

Mark revealed he has a girlfriend on the show, prompting a variety of reactions from his co-stars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

He asked, “Who is this lady? Do we need to meet her? Are we like your parents?”

To which Mark replied, “I’d love for you guys to meet her.”

Mark remained coy on the details of who his mystery woman is, not providing any more details for his teammates.

Mark has been involved in his fair share of drama on the Channel Seven show so far, notably becoming embroiled in tension with Michael and Rielli.

After their elimination on Monday, his rivals broke their silence on their on-screen feud and revealed where they stand with Mark now.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, the self-proclaimed “Meat Master” and his new fiancée, Rielli, hinted that they haven’t yet made amends with Mark.

It comes after Mark’s rivals Michael and Rielli were eliminated on Monday night. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We’re really good friends with Tan, he’s just invited us to go to his birthday as well,” Michael told us.

“To be fair, we’re pretty good with 80% of the cast, we’d probably call them friends, we communicate almost daily.”

While Rielli added, “I feel like off-screen, you have a bit more respect for all the other contestants. You can give them a bit of grace because when you’re filming, it’s quite high intensity.

“But, I feel like Mark has taken it too far off-screen and in interviews, so it’s kind of rubbed us the wrong way. But Tan’s great, we love Tan.”