EXCLUSIVE: My Kitchen Rules stars Lol and Lil hit back at public backlash

Throughout their time on My Kitchen Rules, Lol and Lil have been underestimated by their fellow contestants and by people watching at home.

The best friends from Logan, who got eliminated during the second semi-final, said it has been interesting to see how the public has responded to them.

They said they’ve received mixed reactions and hit back at the criticism.

“I think there’s a lot of love, but we’re recently getting a lot of hate,” Lil said of fans expressing their opinions online.

Lol and Lil have a message for online trolls. (Credit: Channel Seven)

For Lol, she thinks that this might be because they’ve been a fixture on the show from the beginning.

“I think it’s just us and Maria and Bailey that have been on every episode from the beginning, so obviously people are going to have a lot more to say about us,” she said.

“And also the way we dress, people have a problem with, which I just think we need to just all remember to be kind, we’re only normal human beings at the end of the day, and we put ourselves out there for us, but also obviously for everyone’s sort of entertainment as well.

“So I just think everyone needs to remember to be kind, but we definitely feel the love and appreciate that.”

However, in person, they have received nothing but support, with fans requesting photos, which they said was “surreal”.

Logan Council’s Mayor, Jon Raven, has even been a big supporter, and the council’s social media page even publicly slammed Michael, who called them “Logan Bogans”.

Lol and Lil loved their My Kitchen Rules experience. (Credit: Channel Seven) (Credit: Channel Seven)

Despite Michael’s disparaging comments, the friends said they were proud to put their city on the map.

After the show, they said they planned to dip their toes into the “food influencing scene”, trying and critiquing different restaurants, creating their own videos on social media, and releasing their own recipes.

Lol said she’d also love to open a food van to showcase the bao buns and desserts they created on the show.