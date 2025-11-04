“You deserved it”: Fans celebrate Mark and Tan’s elimination from My Kitchen Rules

Fans have expressed their happiness that Mark and Tan have been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

The competitive friends from South Australia narrowly missed a place in the semi-finals after earning the lowest score for their Ultimate Instant Restaurant.

It’s fair to say that the pair ruffled feathers while they were on the show, and loyal watchers haven’t held back.

Lots of fans are happy that Mark and Tan were eliminated from My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Mark most definitely was the letdown; Tan could cook; his dishes looked so yummy,” one fan wrote on social media.

“I am so glad they got eliminated,” another commented.

Others have been flooding comment sections by saying they felt sorry for Tan and that Mark “brought” them down.

“Mark talked the talk, but definitely fell miserably trying to walk the walk,” another fan said. ” Sorry, Tan, but you picked the wrong teammate for MKR.”

During the competition, Mark clashed with other contestants, especially Bailey and Maria, when he exposed their strategic scoring.

“I felt for Tan he should have come with someone else, but I don’t think Bailey and Maria are much better, at least Danielle and Marco were fair and confident in their abilities and scored with integrity as they said,” one loyal watcher acknowledged.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea after their elimination, the pair said the strategic scoring needed to be addressed.

Mark also said they did not “really” speak to Maria and Bailey, and at the end of the day, it was a competition.

Mark and Tan ruffled feathers on My Kitchen Rules, but had no hard feelings towards the contestants. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“They’re all good people,” he explained. “You know, when you go into a competition like this, for me, I know when I go into competition, I need my game face on.”

Tan also added that “everyone’s cool off camera”.

“I think it’s clear that if there wasn’t much going on the table, it would be boring, so, stuff like this is good for TV and at the end of the day, we’re there to play a part to not just cook well, but to entertain as well,” he explained.

While the contestants and fans thought Mark took it too far with his comments, he disagreed.

“We never took personal digs at people,” he told us. “How they looked or personal things, there were a lot of personal things directed at me.”