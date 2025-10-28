My Kitchen Rules’ first semi-finalists have have been revealed!

My Kitchen Rules‘ first semi-finalists have been revealed after the latest Ultimate Instant Restaurant.

On Tuesday night, Danielle and Marko were the third stars to take on the challenge as they headed back to the kitchen, hoping to impress.

Lol and Lil were left on the edge of their seats, as their rivals’ score would depend on whether they remained in the competition.

Justin and Will found themselves safely at the top of the leaderboard, while Lol and Lil’s lower score meant they could be at risk of going home if Danielle and Marko beat them.

My Kitchen Rules’ Danielle and Marko are at risk of elimination after their Instant Restaurant. (Credit: Channel Seven)

However, it was a difficult night in the kitchen, and Danielle and Marko scored just 62 points out of 100, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Lol and Lil were thrilled as it was confirmed they had made it through to the semi-final with 68 points, while Justin and Will had also gone through with an impressive 78 points.

“That means, Lol and Lil, you have made it through to the semi-final!” judge Colin Fassnidge confirmed after the scoring.

“I just feel so disappointed. We already know we’re going to be at the bottom,” Danielle said, wiping away tears.

Lol and Lil made it through to the semi-final after the latest round. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s a little bit disheartening because I definitely feel like we’ve got more to prove,” Marko added.

Lol and Lil were delighted as they managed to scrap through to the next round, meaning they will get the chance to return to Kitchen Headquarters.

Lol gushed: “I am truly shocked that Danielle and Marko have scored lower than us, because of how they started the competition, I thought ‘how are we going to beat those two?’ but we did it!”

For Danielle and Marko, it isn’t over yet, as Maria and Bailey and Mark and Tan are yet to host their Ultimate Instant Restaurants.

Justin and Will are also through to the semi-final as they remain at the top of the leaderboard. (Credit: Channel Seven)

If they score higher than either of their rivals, they will go through to the semi-finals, but if they are beaten by both teams, they will go home.

The final four will return to Kitchen HQ to fight for their place in the grand final.

The air date for the final has yet to be revealed by Channel Seven, but it is expected to be at some point in early November.