My Kitchen Rules fans are convinced they already know who WINS

My Kitchen Rules fans are convinced they’ve already worked out who will win the 2025 series.

The competition is heating up already, with the Ultimate Instant Restaurants underway to decide who will make it to the final four.

While the final’s air date has not yet been revealed, viewers are already convinced they’ve worked out who will make it all the way to the end.

They have been sharing their predictions on social media, with many thinking Justin and Will, and Danielle and Marko, will battle it out in the final.

They addressed the ongoing “strategic scoring” row, arguing that the teams that have been scoring the fairest should be rewarded for doing so.

“I hope to see the last 3 teams being Lol and Lil, Danielle and Marko, and Justin and Will. With my favourites I hope to contest the grand fina,l being Danielle and Marko vs Justin and Will,” one wrote.

“I see Lol and Lil, and Maria and Bailey exiting the comp soon, they are average cooks in comparison and are scoring strategically,” another theorised.

A third claimed, “Maria & Bailey are the weakest in the competition, they sure will get chopped.”

“I want Mark and Tan gone before Maria and Bailey. Let’s see how they go cooking this time round,” a fourth said.

“Can’t see Lol & Lil or Bailey & Maria making it to the Grand Final,” a fifth speculated.

“The only honest ones are Will & Justin,” another added.

Many fans shared their hopes that Justin and Will will take home the title. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The contestants themselves have also speculated about who will be the next to go home, with Maria and Lil both predicting that Mark and Tan will get the axe.

It is just a matter of weeks before the 2025 winner will be crowned, and the tensions have been rising on the Channel Seven show.

There has been a major “strategic scoring” row after the Ultimate Instant Restaurants kicked off, with Maria and Bailey coming under fire.

The teams were told by judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel that they would have to give verbal feedback to one another, with some truths being uncovered.

Danielle and Marko exclusively told New Idea how the bombshell change shook things up, after they previously scored their rivals in private, with only the overall group’s total score being revealed.

Without revealing any names, Danielle and Marko told New Idea how they had noticed some teams had been “low-balling” in their scoring.

“We hadn’t seen a lot of strategic scoring, and at the Instant Restaurants, we didn’t know what people were scoring, because that’s all done separately, and then we only find out the team scores,” Danielle dished.

“But I guess maybe there were some people low-balling because when we would average out the scores, we would always be above the average scores. So, maybe not strategic, but just consistent low-balling from some teams, we are assuming.”

Marko admitted the face-to-face feedback stirred up some tension because they began to notice that certain teams were scoring their rivals lower.

“Everyone has an idea, based on comments made at the table and that sort of stuff, who tends to be a higher and lower scorer,” he explained.

Other viewers called on Maria and Bailey to be eliminated after they were accused of strategically scoring. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It seems to be the people who were sort of frontrunners from the start or got high scores at the start are more willing to give high scores because they can trust that their own cook is going to get them over the line.

“Whereas the people who are constantly just scraping through or near the bottom they tend to be the ones who score a bit lower.”

Danielle and Marko insisted they always scored fairly, after Maria and Bailey were accused of “strategically scoring” their rivals in a bid to secure their own place in the competition.

