“Just go home already”: Fans slam Maria and Bailey for “cheating” on My Kitchen Rules

My Kitchen Rules fans have had enough of Maria and Bailey’s antics on the show, accusing them of “cheating” with their strategic scoring.

Advertisement

The self-proclaimed high achievers from South Australia have not hidden their determination to win the competition and the lengths they will go to achieve it.

After being accused of strategic scoring by their fellow competitors, they have finally admitted it, which has left fans reeling.

My Kitchen Rules stars Maria and Bailey have frustrated fans. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Maria and Bailey cheating on My Kitchen Rules?

“I honestly don’t know how anyone can get satisfaction winning anything by cheating – that’s not winning!” one fan vented on social media. “Winning in anything should be about achievement by your own ability.”

Advertisement

Another fan accused them of deliberately picking dishes they wouldn’t like.

“Maria and Bailey ordering dishes they knew they would not enjoy was the icing on the cake – so rude and absolutely strategic,” another wrote on Reddit.

“If you know you suck so much you have to cheat, just go home already.”

Advertisement

With only five teams remaining, the competition has intensified, but fans don’t think that’s an excuse for the pair’s approach.

“I know it’s a competition, but play fair,” one wrote in frustration on Facebook.

However, others didn’t consider it cheating, and they’re not the only contestants who have been strategically scoring dishes.

Maria and Bailey have been upfront about their tactics on My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

After Lol and Lil’s Ultimate Instant Restaurant, one loyal watcher accused judge Manu Feildel of strategic scoring.

“Oh, please, they’ve all done it,” they said.

“Maria & Bailey, Lol & Lil, Mark & Tan… even Manu. He gave the girls an eight tonight for that soup that wasn’t a soup.

“The only difference is that Maria and Bailey have admitted to it.”

Advertisement

“They all score unfairly…even the judges. It’s all about the drama and not the cooking anymore!” another complained.