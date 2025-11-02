EXCLUSIVE: MKR star Lol reveals secret health condition: “It’s been a struggle…”

Given they are the youngest competitors on My Kitchen Rules this year, best friends Lol and Lil expected to be underestimated by the other teams.

Which makes the Queenslanders’ current position as semi-finalists all the sweeter!

“I can’t lie, it does feel good to prove everyone who doubted us wrong,” Lol, 26, tells New Idea.

“Especially because we’re still in the competition and some of those people who slated us have gone home!

I’m just so proud of where we’re at.”

Lol and Lil have been besties since they were babies. (Credit: Channel 7)

Throughout the competition, Lol has quietly had to factor in her Crohn’s disease condition.

The chronic inflammatory bowel disease can cause severe abdominal pain.

Lol was diagnosed five years ago.

“Stressful situations can cause a flare-up, so I really had to listen to my body while filming and look after myself on down days,” she explains.

“It was definitely a struggle because some days on the show were very stressful, but I don’t want to let it stop me [from] doing anything.”

Lil is proud of her friend’s resilience. “It’s been tough at times, but nothing will stop either of us!”

Lol and Lil are hoping to cook up another win on MKR! (Credit: Channel 7)

Lol and Lil both say they leaned on each other and their supportive relatives during tough times on the show.

“We have big families,” says Lil, 25.

“We’re both the eldest of four children, so we have a lot of support.”

Their partners have also had their backs.

Lol has been with her boyfriend Jacob for nine years and the couple bought a 1.4-hectare property together when she was just 21.

“While I’ve been busy on MKR, he’s been at home with our animals – three puppies, a cat, and a guinea pig – holding the fort,” Lol says with a smile.

“He’s so happy that we’ve come this far on the show.”

The pair met when working casual jobs in Woolies together.

While a wedding is on the cards – “I have tried on rings for size,” Lol says they’re in “no rush”.

Lol and Jacob have been together for nearly nine years. (Credit: Supplied)

Meanwhile, Lil recently moved in with her partner, Jack, who bought a house with his brother while she was interstate filming MKR.

“We’ve been together for nearly four years, and moving in together has been great,” she says.

“But I’m not someone who thinks about marriage, to be honest. Weddings are crazy expensive!”

Lil recently moved in with her boyfriend, Jack. (Credit: Supplied)

Obviously, splitting the $100k MKR prize money would set the girls up nicely should they win.

“It would be life-changing,” admits Lil.

Even if they don’t win, Lol and Lil are planning to travel more, now that they’ve explored Australia during MKR.

“Jacob and I have a cruise booked to Singapore and Bali in 2027, and Lil and I would love to do a trip to Japan together too,” Lol explains.

“MKR has taught us to embrace adventure, trust our instincts, and made us stronger,” adds Lil. “And we still love to cook too!”

