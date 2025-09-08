EXCLUSIVE: Inside MKR’s Manu and Colin secret show feud

Dinner is currently being served on this year’s already spicy 15th season of My Kitchen Rules, and New Idea can reveal that judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge are under strict instruction to add regular side dishes of drama!

“With budgets being slashed across all networks, producers need to get bang for their buck as cheaply as possible these days,” our TV source dishes.

“MKR is no exception. They haven’t splashed out on a big-name guest appearance by someone like Nigella [Lawson] this year, so producers have called on Manu and Colin to step up and stir things up between the contestants and each other, wherever possible. The goal is to ensure ratings success but without a hefty price tag.”

They’re best mates – but leaning into their rivalry too on MKR! (Credit: Channel Seven)

While there’s no suggestion of any real rivalry or drama between “good mates” Manu and Colin, both 51, the pair are quite opinionated – and not afraid to tell it like it is.

In fact, Manu recently told New Idea himself that he and Colin “enjoy the drama at the dinner table”, but on one condition.

“The food must be good, too. You cannot just have drama or just have food; it has to be the right balance,” Manu explained.

Rather than hiring another fiery personality to come in and stir the pot, producers are also encouraging Manu and Colin to spar with each other over their food philosophies.

“The producers know that a few playful clashes between the boys will give this season an extra bite,” says our source.

This season’s drama continues to cut through. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Clearly, the instruction has paid off on both sides of the table. Manu and Colin have already delivered different critiques of the food, and waded in to a discussion about vegetarian contestant Jacinta not wanting to try self-proclaimed ‘Meat Master’ Michael’s dishes.

The contestants are also playing their part, when it comes to upping the drama.

“We’re only two weeks in and already we’ve seen some dramatic showdowns,” our TV insider adds.

“Manu and Colin are playing their part, but the contestants are too. That formula is already cooking up a ratings success story.”