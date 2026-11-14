Angelina Jolie gives dinner date ultimatum to sons Pax and Knox

10 years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, four of their six children have officially taken steps to legally remove his surname.

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The holdouts? Pax, 22, and Knox, 18. Which could explain why Angelina, 51, was spotted on a dinner date with her two youngest sons in West Hollywood on November 8.

Ange and her sons dined at Cecconi’s in Hollywood. (Credit: Backgrid)

“They seemed deep in conversation,” an onlooker told New Idea. “They seemed very close.”

A Hollywood insider tells us that the issue with the Pitt surname could well have been on the table for discussion.

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While Ange and Brad’s other children – Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and Knox’s twin sister Vivienne – have all legally changed their names, a conversation could’ve been had during the dinner date regarding Pax and Knox’s plans.

Pax and Knox left together after the meal. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Ange won’t force them to do anything they don’t want to do, but she could have given them an ultimatum about clearing up the issue, either way,” our insider says.

“The name issue will continue to draw attention regarding their relationship with Brad if not clarified one way or the other.”

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But as Knox’s high-school diploma referred to him simply as ‘Knox Jolie’ and given Pax allegedly called Brad an “a–hole” on Instagram back in 2020, “perhaps they believe their feelings are already clear about their surname”, our source adds.

A source previously told New Idea that Brad would “love things to be different” when it comes to his kids.

Brad is currently estranged from his six children. (Credit: Getty)

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Now that Knox is 18, and legally an adult, the actor believes there is “a chance” for them especially to reconnect more meaningfully.

“He’d love nothing more than to rebuild his father-son relationship with Knox, because he hasn’t been totally shut out by him,” our source said. “But he’s going to tread carefully to do so.”