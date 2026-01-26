Married at First Sight 2026: Meet all the brides and grooms looking for love at the altar

The 2026 season of Married at First Sight Australia is around the corner, and a new crop of hopeful brides and grooms are putting themselves out there in the hopes of finding love.

Season 13 will start on February 2, with experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling returning to guide singles along the way.

“It’s one hell of a season. It’s gonna take your breath away,” John told Pedestrian TV.

So far, Channel Nine has unveiled 18 brides and grooms that have said yes to the experiment.

Read about the MAFS 2026 contestants below.

The MAFS experts have previously described the 2026 series as the most “chaotic” yet. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Meet the Married at First Sight Australia 2026 contestants

Lots of these contestants were photographed while their weddings were being filmed last year, and two have been removed from the show.

Previously, Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar were reportedly removed from the Channel Nine show after damning allegations circulated on TikTok about Micah.

They’ve since spoken out; read what they said here.

