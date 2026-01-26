Married at First Sight 2026: Meet all the brides and grooms looking for love at the altar

The 2026 season of Married at First Sight Australia is around the corner, and a new crop of hopeful brides and grooms are putting themselves out there in the hopes of finding love.
Season 13 will start on February 2, with experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling returning to guide singles along the way.
“It’s one hell of a season. It’s gonna take your breath away,” John told Pedestrian TV.
So far, Channel Nine has unveiled 18 brides and grooms that have said yes to the experiment.
Read about the MAFS 2026 contestants below.
Meet the Married at First Sight Australia 2026 contestants
David, 31, QLD
E Commerce Product Manager
Born in Nigeria, David moved with his family to Australia when he was 12 and grew up with both of his parents as pastors.
While he was a rapper and had women constantly messaging him on social media, he wants to settle down.
“Obviously with rap music, I feel like a lot of women think I’m just a womanising party boy, and they instantly get put off,” he said in a teaser.
“But my lifestyle and my music are two different things.”
He has been unlucky in love and hasn’t been in a relationship that’s lasted longer than a year.
He said his parents’ and their faith have shaped him, and he’s ready for his happily ever after.
While he wants to find a loving relationship, physicality is important to him.
His ideal match is a fit woman with a “small waistline and big booty”, and typically goes for blonde, feminine women.
Gia, 35, VIC
Disability Support Worker
While she might be judged for her appearance, Gia knows there’s more to herself than that.
She was previously married to the father of her child, and has hardly dated after her divorce.
Finding she’s been attracting the wrong kind of guy, she is after a good man who makes her feel seen and valued.
She knows her lack of filter might rub people the wrong way, but she is determined to find the man of her dreams.
“My husband, he’s gotta keep up with me,” the self-confessed “spicy” Italian said in a MAFS teaser.
“I will keep him on his toes,” she continued. “I’m not easy, but with men, I always get my way.”
A source also shared with the Daily Mail that she is unapologetic and does not care if she ruffles feathers.
“She’s bold, she’s brash, and she says whatever’s on her mind – which makes for absolutely iconic TV,” they dished.
Rachel, 35, VIC
Team Leader
Rachel hasn’t been in a serious relationship for 14 years, and has instead been in “situationships” with guys who never wanted to make it official.
Unlucky in love, she was led to believe that she was not beautiful enough for a relationship, because she wasn’t with a man who gave her compliments or made her feel attractive.
Despite this, she has never diminished herself. This bride is a vibrant, bubbly woman with a maternal energy.
She hopes the MAFS experiment can lead her to a man she can feel complete with, and she is looking for someone protective and willing to put in the work.
If a teaser is anything to go by, this bride has a very infectious laugh and bubbly personality!
Julia, 35, VIC
Confidence and Charisma Consultant
Before she started running workshops for businesses, she studied journalism and worked as an entertainment correspondent in London.
She is a spiritual dreamer who stands out from the crowd and a deep thinker with a romantic soul.
Julia identifies as bisexual, and has been in four serious relationships, three with women, and with one man.
She is open to dating both sexes and wants to share a raw and emotional connection with someone.
Steven, 34, NSW
Marine Technician
A self-described goofball, Steven is a fun, loving guy who enjoys adventure and isn’t afraid of being silly.
For most of his 20s, Steven was in a heavy metal band, chasing the dream of becoming a famous rock star.
Now he runs his own company fixing boats. He has put business first, but recently found himself as one of the only single blokes left in his group.
He describes himself as a goofball who loves adventure and has found dating challenging.
This groom finds the dating world uncompromising and feels that women have a never-ending checklist.
He is after someone ambitious, easygoing, and someone who won’t be offended by his jokes.
Rebecca, 51, VIC
Leasing Manager
After her 19-year-old son moved out of home, Rebecca feels it’s her time to find love.
She was previously married and hasn’t been lucky on dating apps.
The mother-of-one is after a man who is her equal, exudes confidence and shares her love for the finer things in life.
Alissa, 33, SA
Nurse/ Social Media Manager
Alissa wears her heart on her sleeve and always shows up to support the people she cares about.
She isn’t afraid to speak up in relationships, but she is working on her direct, sometimes blunt delivery.
Her six-year relationship ended late last year, and letting go of someone she considered to be her life partner has been challenging.
This bride is ready to be with someone honest, who wants similar things in the future, shares her ambition, and wants to build a family.
However, we aren’t sure how her time in the experiment is going to go, because she tells her groom that she doesn’t think she can marry him.
Bec, 35, SA
Account Manager
Bec is hoping to meet the love of her life on the show, with tattoos, a beard, and banter on her dream list.
Born to a Greek father and English mother, she is loud, outspoken and a social butterfly.
She describes herself as a “pedigree mutt”, and was previously engaged, but ended the relationships four months before the wedding.
After a transformational year, she hopes to meet someone and shows love through her cooking and by being loving and affectionate.
Brook, 27, QLD
Model
This fashionista is not afraid to give her future man a style makeover.
She’s come to the experiment in the hopes of finding an ideal match, after being cheated on by almost every guy she’s dated.
Brook does admit that she can be jealous and read into things, but isn’t deterred despite being unlucky in love.
The model is after someone trustworthy, loyal, tall, tanned, and who can make her laugh.
Chris, 31, VIC
Construction Supervisor
Chris describes himself as honest, upfront, and sometimes controversial for the sake of it, and someone who will bend the truth if he needs to avoid issues in the relationship.
The former tradie is now a boss, and enjoys telling others what to do, and claims he’s given up his partying ways.
He has found it hard to compromise in the past when it comes to relationships, and doesn’t feel he has much room to change.
However, he also falls quickly and considers himself a softie.
He’s sceptical about the experiment, but hopes that he’s proven wrong.
This “boys’ boy” doesn’t have platonic relationships with women. His typical type is petite, brunette, naturally tanned and fit.
Danny, 34, VIC
Real Estate and Businessman
Danny fell in love with Australia when he moved from the UK during his 20s.
Originally a tradie, he worked his way up the real estate ladder and considers himself a “soft and cuddly teddy bear”.
He is aware that he has been a player and lost great women because of it, but doesn’t want to make the same mistakes again.
Danny is not afraid to speak his mind, is protective of the people he loves, and believes that a man should put himself in front of a woman to protect her.
He’s hoping to find someone who makes him laugh, but a strong woman he will consider his “ride or die”.
Filip, 37, VIC
Carpenter
Every morning, Filip follows a strict routine; he wakes up early, goes to the gym, and has a three-minute cold shower.
Born in Croatia, Filip migrated to Australia with his parents when he was two and has a close relationship with them.
He describes himself as picky and stubborn, hoping the experiment will find him his perfect match.
After serious self-reflection, he is ready to open his heart again and wants to have a wife and start a family.
He is looking for a traditional relationship, believing men should be the providers and women are carers and mothers.
Grayson, 34, QLD
Company Director
Before he became the director of a recruitment agency, Grayson dreamed of having a star-studded career as an AFL player, but serious injuries meant this wasn’t possible.
He has spent many years in self-reflection, always striving to be the best version of himself.
At one point, he fell into the party-boy lifestyle, which stopped when he felt empty inside and knew he wanted to change.
Close with his family and fiercely loyal, he dreams of starting a family of his own, hoping to meet someone who has the same goal.
When it comes to partners, he wants a natural woman who is warm, adventurous, optimistic and comfortable in her own skin.
Luke, 30, VIC
Farmer
Luke took over his father’s cattle property and finds himself split between the city and the country.
Before going on the show, he had one serious relationship, which ended shortly after his father passed away.
Since then, he has struggled to commit, knowing the fear of loss holds him back.
This groom is optimistic and hopes to meet an optimistic and bubbly bride.
Mel, 28, NSW
Communications Specialist
Mel has had fun in the past, but is keen to settle down.
Having grown up in Canberra, she recently moved to Sydney, and wants to create her life there with her forever partner.
Approaching 30, her friends are settling down, getting married and having children, and she worries that she’s being left behind.
Determined to find her fairytale, she believes she is a catch, but can be picky when it comes to her ideal type.
Scott, 33, QLD
Business Owner
Scott is an adrenaline junkie who runs several businesses and wants to build himself an empire.
This has made him a workaholic, with every second of his day planned out, leaving him little time for a relationship.
With this in mind, he hopes the experiment will help him find the love of his life, who will support him on his journey to success.
He finds that he’s judged for his big personality, with people assuming he’s a player, but he’s a softie at heart.
Stella, 32, NSW
Beauty Technician
Stella moved from Lithuania to Australia nine years ago and wants to establish a family here.
With no relatives to lean on, she wants a traditional relationship, which is more common in Eastern Europe, where the man provides for the family, and the woman can be a good mother.
Because of the cultural differences in Australia, she thinks she comes across as blunt, but she is emotional and sensitive.
She’s determined to settle down and is looking for a man who has his life together and is willing to take the lead.
Steve, 50, VIC
Creative Director
Steve is a silver fox and a father to four daughters, and believes he understands women.
However, he admits he has been selfish with his partners in the past.
His career, which has involved flipping pubs and hospitality venues, has allowed him to carve out his own schedule.
Married before, he wants to find someone sociable, who enjoys the simple luxuries in life
Lots of these contestants were photographed while their weddings were being filmed last year, and two have been removed from the show.
Previously, Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar were reportedly removed from the Channel Nine show after damning allegations circulated on TikTok about Micah.
They’ve since spoken out; read what they said here.