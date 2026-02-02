Married At First Sight groom Chris sparks outrage with shock “fatphobic” comment

Married At First Sight is back and as dramatic as ever, with one groom already sparking controversy.

The popular reality TV series returned to air on Monday, February 2, and it wasn’t long before jaws were dropping over one shocking comment.

All of the brides and grooms were introduced during the stag and hens party, and Chris Nield divided opinion with his explosive entrance.

“People really love me or hate me,” the 31-year-old boldly declared to camera.

He then shocked viewers with his blunt comments about what he was looking for in a woman, sparking “fatphobic” accusations.

MAFS star Chris has sparked outrage with his “fatphobic” comments. (Credit: Channel Nine)

His audition clip saw him asked what “turns him off”, to which he shockingly replied, “Fake tan, needy and fat people.”

Chris then doubled down at the bucks party, with fellow groom Danny, 34, remarking that he was “stirring the pot” with his comments around the table.

When asked what he was looking for in a bride, he replied, “Looks are massive for me, it’s not all about the personality, surely,” raising eyebrows.

He was then grilled on his “deal breaker”, to which he shockingly responded, “Overweight. It can be harsh, but I’m not afraid to say it.”

Chris then said he wouldn’t call someone “fat” on the street, before adding that he is generally only interested in “fit and healthy” people.

His comments sent the grooms into a state of shock, while viewers at home also reacted with outrage.

The identity of his bride is yet to be revealed, but it could be shaping up to be an explosive wedding day.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Chris.

Chris looks sure to spark controversy on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is MAFS groom Chris Nield?

Hailing from Melbourne, Victoria, Chris works as a construction supervisor.

He started his career as a tradie before being promoted, and “loves telling people what to do and has little patience for people who can’t do their jobs properly”.

According to the show’s description, Chris has claimed to have “given up” his old partying and “player” ways after living the “classic tradie/footy lifestyle”.

He is described as a “boy’s boy” who doesn’t have any platonic friendships with women and will “bend” the truth to avoid issues in a relationship.

Chris has called himself honest, upfront and sometimes controversial for the sake of it, as he looks to make an unforgettable impression on MAFS.

Though he is sceptical about the experiment finding him his perfect match, he is hoping he will be proved wrong at the altar.

