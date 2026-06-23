“It was a sucker-punch”: Steven Tandy’s tribute to The Sullivans co-star Lorraine Bayly

NEED TO KNOW The Sullivans aired on the Nine Network from November 1976, until March 1983.

aired on the Nine Network from November 1976, until March 1983. The show is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary at the end of this year.

at the end of this year. New Idea hears plans are underway for some special celebrations.

hears plans are underway for some special celebrations. Marking the milestone, Steven Tandy has paid tribute to the co-stars they’ve lost.

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Steven Tandy bursts into a big smile as he recalls the joyous times he had filming The Sullivans.

In fact, the actor tells New Idea, from his home on the Gold Coast, that playing middle son Tom Sullivan remains “a high point” in his 55-year showbiz career.

“They were the best times of my life, filled with brilliant memories,” Steven shares.

“It seems a cliché, but we were like a family. Lorraine Bayly and Paul Cronin were like second parents to many of us.”

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This November marks the 50th anniversary of The Sullivans, and New Idea hears plans are underway for some special celebrations.

A golden anniversary! The Sullivans premiered to great acclaim on Channel Nine on November 15, 1976. (Credit: Archive)

However, Lorraine’s recent passing has cast a sadness over the festivities.

The actress died aged 89 in February after enduring a series of health issues in her later years. News of her passing knocked Steven for a loop.

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“It was like a sucker-punch,” Steven, who turns 74 in October, admits.

“I can still remember the last time we met, not too long ago. She had a big slice of lemon meringue pie, and we laughed ourselves silly.

“From day one, Lorraine was a delight. We connected instantly. She was always upbeat and such a pro.

“When the news came through that Lorraine had left us, my phone literally blew up with friends and former co-stars in disbelief. She was absolutely adored.”

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The Sullivans star Steven Tandy misses his screen parents Paul Cronin and Lorraine Bayly dearly. (Credit: Archive, Are Media)

What is The Sullivans?

The Sullivans premiered on Channel Nine on November 15, 1976.

As soon as its iconic theme tune was heard for the first time, Australians couldn’t get enough of the series.

It also helped launch the careers of future household names like Sam Neill, Mel Gibson, Kerry Armstrong and even Kylie Minogue!

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Set in suburban Melbourne as World War II engulfed the globe, the series followed Dave and Grace Sullivan (Paul and Lorraine) and their children John (Andrew McFarlane), Tom, Terry (Richard Morgan) and Kitty (Susan Hannaford).

They, as well as their neighbours and friends, quickly became like members of our own families. We fretted, just as Dave and Grace did, when their sons went off to war.

Steven’s character, Tom, was one of the first to be seen in episode one and the last to be heard in the show’s finale.

“I had the privilege of uttering the last line, which was ‘remember when?’” Steven recalls proudly.

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For Steven, starring on The Sullivans was a career dream come true.

“I’m told about 200 actors tried out for the role of Tom,” he says. He adds that it was “surreal” to be labelled a heartthrob and that he was stunned by the amount of fan mail he received.

“Hundreds of letters a week; it became impossible to answer them all,” he says. “We were mobbed wherever we went; the level of fame was crazy.”

Happy memories! New Idea reunited Steven, Lorraine, Paul and Andrew in 2014. (Credit: Are Media)

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What happened to John Sullivan in The Sullivans?

One of The Sullivans‘ biggest storylines was the disappearance of the eldest son, John.

When Andrew McFarlane chose to leave the show after 18 months, it was decided that he’d be written out by having John go missing, presumed dead, after his troopship sank during the war.

When Lorraine decided that she, too, wanted to leave, producers devised that John would be found alive.

They then killed Lorraine’s character, Grace, off during an air raid while in London to reunite with her long-lost son.

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A 1979 spin-off movie focusing on John’s missing years, called The John Sullivan Story, was also produced to set up the storyline.

Steven vividly recalls filming the “especially dramatic” scenes for the 1980 episode.

“Grace had been blown up, and I was pulling John/Andrew from the rubble,” he tells New Idea.

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“The bricks were made of Styrofoam, we’re covered in dust, and it took every ounce of energy to not burst out laughing.”

Steven remains great friends with Andrew, declaring him “a total gentleman and one of our finest talents”.

The pair recently reunited with fellow The Sullivans alum Michael Caton (Uncle Harry) to film a pilot for a potential new series called The Carers.

“We shot it in Noosa. It’s about an old folks home, and it’s hilarious,” Steven dishes. “It was a blast to be back working with Andrew and Michael. Those The Sullivans memories certainly came flooding back.”

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Steven and Andrew recently filmed a new TV pilot with their ‘Uncle Harry’ – aka Michael Caton! (Credit: Facebook)

A toast to lost loved ones

Despite many happy memories and great friendships made, in later years, there was heartbreak with the passing of so many cherished co-stars.

Megan Williams, who played Alice Sullivan and was “adored by fans”, died of breast cancer in 2000 aged 43.

Six years later, Richard Morgan, aka Terry Sullivan, died aged 48 after a struggle with motor neurone disease in 2006.

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Meanwhile, patriarch Paul Cronin passed away aged 81 in 2019 after dealing with dementia.

“Paul was such a joy to work with,” Steven says warmly.

“I also loved working with the late, great Vivean Gray, who played gossip, Ida Jessup.

“She went on to star as Mrs Mangel on Neighbours. Sadly, we lost touch. I heard she quit Australia and returned to England after teenagers, who thought Mrs Mangel was a rotten person, threw rocks at her home.”

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Susan Hannaford now lives in Los Angeles and is a wealthy property developer.

“We were great friends years ago,” Steven says of his on-screen sister. “A sweetheart, but I haven’t seen her in ages.”

By the time The Sullivans ended in March 1983, it had aired in more than 45 countries across 1114 episodes.

With the show continuing to top polls of the best Australian TV shows of all time, it’s clear our adoration has not waned.

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