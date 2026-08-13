Why The Block’s coastal location is a builder’s worst enemy

The Block‘s coastal views might be nice to look at, but New Idea‘s experts say they come with some hidden construction challenges.

Advertisement

Rebecca Cardamone, Property Developer and Owner of iSubdivide, tells us that coastal builds come with substantial extra costs.

“Coastal homes require materials and finishes that can withstand salt air and harsh weather conditions, which can increase construction costs,” she explains.

“Depending on the site, retaining walls may also be required due to the slope of the land, adding another big expense.”

The Block’s 2026 site is providing some big building challenges. (Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

“All these costs will be pushed onto the reserve price, I’m sure, but will the buyer be willing to pay that sort of premium in this market? Time will tell.”

Matt Jackson, the CEO of David Reid Homes, agrees, telling us that the issue of high-value coastal builds is that the additional costs are “invisible” to buyers, prompting issues for auction.

“The first thing to understand is that if you have a sea view, you’re almost always on a slope,” he tells us.

“Coastal land with a view is rarely flat, and that changes the entire build at each stage.”

Advertisement

In particular, he says multi-level builds and tiering lead to more structural work and retaining, while more structural steel also has to be galvanised.

“Steelwork, fixings and fittings all need corrosion protection that a standard suburban build never requires,” he explains.

Windier coastal climates also mean thicker glazing, and engineers have to put in extra work to secure footings, framing, tie-downs and bracing to ensure they can withstand the weather for decades to come.

Advertisement

Needless to say, there’s more than one complication that comes from renovating by the sea.

The locations come with some added building costs. (Credit: Channel Nine)

After two properties failed to sell at the 2025 Block auction, there are concerns that the coastal site could rack up the reserves even higher at this year’s auction.

“The sea views will definitely add value to this season’s homes and are likely to push the reserve prices higher, especially being in the Mornington Peninsula,” Rebecca tells us.

Advertisement

It’s going to be more important than ever that The Block gets its prices just right to avoid another year where houses sit on the market.

For more, save New Idea as your Preferred Source on Google here.