Why everyone’s talking about Wildergreen — the Murray River’s most exciting new lifestyle destination

The Murray River region is turning up the heat — and food lovers, families and weekend escape artists alike are being drawn to one exciting new address!

Wildergreen, a first-of-its-kind lifestyle precinct nestled on the banks of the Murray in Echuca – Moama, that is redefining what a regional getaway looks like, bringing together seasonal dining, creative play and nature-inspired design in one unforgettable destination.

Just under three hours from Melbourne — and perfectly positioned for road-trippers from Sydney or Adelaide — Wildergreen is designed to be enjoyed through every season. It’s a place to eat, sip, explore and unwind, where families, friends and travellers can reconnect with each other and with nature’s slower rhythm.

Expansive gardens and open-air lawns transform with the seasons, from summer soirées to cosy winter afternoons. (Credit: Supplied)

From the team behind Moama Bowling Club and the region’s first fine-dining venue, Junction Moama, Wildergreen is a continuation of a long-standing commitment to connection, craft and community.

“With Wildergreen, we wanted to create more than just a venue — we wanted to create a sanctuary,” Moama Bowling Club CEO Paul Barnes tells New Idea.

“It’s a place where design meets nature, where families and friends can gather with ease, and where every season brings a new story to discover. Our vision was to build something the community can be proud of — a destination that puts Echuca–Moama on the map for regional escapes.”

Sardinian-born chef Daniel Girau brings a lifetime of global kitchen experience to the heart of Wildergreen. (Credit: Supplied)

At the heart of the precinct is Embr, a bold wood-fired Italian restaurant that has already ignited the local dining scene.

From the moment you step inside, Embr makes a statement.

A roaring wood-fired oven takes centre stage, flames dancing as dough is stretched by hand and smoky aromas fill the air. It’s warm, theatrical and instantly inviting — the kind of place where long lunches turn into lingering dinners without anyone checking the time.

Where skill meets seasonality: Embr’s antipasti are as beautiful as they are delicious. (Credit: Supplied)

The menu celebrates honest, seasonal Italian cooking, designed for sharing. Foldable Neapolitan-style pizzas, handmade pastas, fire-roasted meats and fish, and vibrant antipasti are brought to life with native Australian ingredients like Davidson plum, wattleseed, pepperberry and lemon myrtle – a tribute to the vibrant regional flavours of the Murray.

Leading the kitchen is Sardinian-born chef Daniel Girau, whose love of food began on his grandparents’ farm before taking him through his family’s restaurant in Rome and on to Michelin-starred and renowned kitchens across Europe and Australia. At Embr, his cooking style strikes a balance between bold creativity and timeless technique, with the wood-fired oven at its core.

“At Embr, fire is at the heart of everything we do,” Daniel says.

“It shapes the flavour, pace and personality of the dishes, highlighting the smoky depth of our oven while bringing simplicity, honesty and a touch of theatre to every plate.”

Tiny hands, big flavours. Wildergreen is a hit with diners of all ages. (Credit: Supplied)

Eat as little or as much as you like, with plates made for sharing, like creamy burrata with chargrilled nectarine, crisp Amatriciana supplì, or delicate crudo di pesce with finger lime. Hero pizzas follow, from a classic Margherita to the bold Diavola with bush honey, and the indulgent Norcia topped with fennel sausage and truffle cream (our favourite).

Handmade pastas hold their own too, including Pulled Lamb Mafaldine with Cannonau reduction and Nonna Caterina’s Malloreddus, a Sardinian gnocchetti served with sausage and rich Campidanese sauce — dishes crafted with heart, fire and a nod to tradition.

Savour every sip and bite — Embr brings Italian flavours to life. (Credit: Supplied)

For mains, the oven truly shows its versatility. Think a show-stopping one-kilogram Fiorentina steak for two, crispy-skinned porchetta, and even a plant-based cauliflower steak with romesco, proving there’s something for every appetite.

Dessert is just as tempting, with classics like limoncello tiramisu (yum!), vegan chocolate mousse with hazelnut praline, and a refreshing lemon myrtle panna cotta to finish.

The drinks menu mirrors the energy of the kitchen, with zesty spritzes, seasonal cocktails and a curated selection of Italian and Australian wines designed to keep the good times flowing.

Parents can relax knowing little ones are engaged, inspired and cared for at The Treehouse. (Credit: Supplied)

But Wildergreen is about more than what’s on the plate. Beyond the table, Treehouse is where imagination takes root. Thoughtfully designed with creativity, curiosity, and calm in mind, it’s a beautifully crafted play and discovery space filled with natural textures and interactive eco-learning experiences that connect young minds with the land. Parents can relax nearby, knowing little ones are engaged, inspired and cared for.

Step outdoors and The Playgrounds bring adventure to life, with leafy paths, secret hideouts and open lawns that shift with the seasons. Together, Treehouse and The Playgrounds create a considered environment where play and discovery feel effortless, and families can tuck into a delicious meal together while keeping the little ones entertained.

Families can relax while the little ones explore, learn and play in Wildergreen’s creative outdoor spaces. (Credit: Supplied)

With Quest Echuca offering stylish accommodation just moments away, Qantas flights making travel easy, and Green Pedal’s guided e-bike tours revealing the region’s river trails and hidden gems, planning a Murray River escape couldn’t be simpler.

Spend the day cycling the region before visiting Horseshoe Lagoon for a peaceful nature fix, then unwind with a sunset cruise aboard a Murray River Executive Houseboat, gliding along the river as the sky turns gold. With Wildergreen as your base, the getaway feels effortless, indulgent and refreshingly slow-paced.

