Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

These days, a luxurious getaway feels almost unreachable, especially when you’ve got to consider airfares, hotel fees, food, and the cost of a single spa day. Sometimes it’s just not budget-friendly, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying some time off! Our DIY staycation itinerary is the perfect solution.

Advertisement

Turn your home into the ultimate escape with just a few simple steps and save yourself a fortune.

Invigorate the senses with fragrance-layering. (Credit: Canva)

Setting the mood for relaxation

What’s your favourite thing about a hotel stay? For many, it’s the calmness that follows a whiff of the aromatics when you first enter. From the moment you step inside, the air just feels different – almost as if your body knows to relax!

You can replicate this at home with fragrance-layering, a technique used to add depth to spaces and elevate the atmosphere. Glasshouse Fragrances are a great option for luxurious scents as they’re often inspired by travel destinations like the Amalfi Coast.

Advertisement

It’s important to pair complementary scents, so you don’t overpower a room. Try pairing their Kyoto in Bloom candle with their Marseille Memoir reed diffuser for a clean yet comforting ambience, like a minimalist spa.

Place scents around the home to create a total sensory experience.

No hotel is complete without some soft Zen music playing in the background. Search for relaxing spa music on YouTube and choose from the hours-long videos with no ads – they’re free and work wonders.

If you’re hoping for a cosier atmosphere, search ‘crackling fireplace’ videos, or even a ‘forest rain’ video to help you sleep!

Advertisement

Indulge in a relaxing bath for some quality downtime. (Credit: Canva)

It’s spa time!

Now that your little oasis is ready for the next few days, it’s time to unwind. Slip on a white robe (a hotel essential) and take a deep, calming breath.

The key to any relaxation is to take your time – you’ve got nowhere else to be. Pop open a bottle of bubbles and sip the night away!

Facial masks, particularly sheet masks, are a fantastic way to incorporate skincare into your relaxing time. Opt for a hydrating mask with hyaluronic acid to promote softer, supple skin.

Advertisement

Sweeten the affair with some soothing tunes while you soak in a fragrant bath sprinkled with salts and essential oils – maybe even some bubbles? Magnesium bath salts work wonders for tired muscles.

Feast your eyes and ears with a themed movie night. (Credit: Canva)

Travel without leaving your couch

A destination getaway allows you to experience a country’s culture first-hand, but can easily break the bank. The beauty of the modern world, though, is that you don’t have to venture further than your couch nowadays to transport yourself anywhere!

A movie dinner is a super affordable way to indulge in a culture’s finest without having to spend the big bucks.

Advertisement

Skip the costly Euro summer and bring Italy to you with some mouth-watering pizza or pasta takeout from your local Italian diner. Watch The Godfather for a venture through picturesque Sicily or play some hits by iconic musician Renato Carosone.

Or perhaps you’d prefer to travel with Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy? Pride and Prejudice (the 2005 film) showcases some of the most breathtaking natural landscapes across the United Kingdom, such as the mountainous Peak District in Derbyshire. Pair it with an English breakfast in the morning and you’re set!

Travel books are a brilliant way to get around, but if you’d prefer to see rather than read, flick through some travel vlogs on YouTube.

Drew Binsky is a well-seasoned traveller and blogger to follow along – in fact, he’s been to every country in the world. That means hours of fun for us to watch from home!

Advertisement

The top essentials for the ultimate DIY staycation

05 Glasshouse Fragrances Candle in Kyoto in Bloom $54.95 at glasshousefragrances.com Transport yourself to the cherry blossom fields in Kyoto, Japan. The sweet, fragrant florals of a spring breeze are captured in this sleek, unassuming candle – perfect for the traveller staying indoors this time around.