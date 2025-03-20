Ever noticed your face looking unusually swollen and puffed out? More than likely, those lumps are lymph fluid clogging up tissue pockets underneath your skin, but don’t stress! This at-home DIY lymphatic drainage massage will leave you feeling and looking like Hollywood’s best.
What is lymphatic drainage?
The lymphatic system consists of about 600 lymph nodes, vessels, and ducts that transport fluid through the body like a drainage system. The lymph flushes out waste, but a build-up can cause swelling throughout the body if disrupted.
A lymphatic drainage massage can help release that fluid, reducing the appearance of swelling. Taking social media by storm for its benefits, the practice is now a popular treatment offered by a slew of wellness spas.
For celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Paris Hilton, compression therapy suits (such as Body Ballancer and Ballancer Pro) are the way to go, but who’s willing to cough up tens of thousands of dollars on a pair of electric pants when you can just do it yourself? It takes a little more effort but goes a long way.
Is lymphatic drainage necessary?
Fluid drainage can increase skin elasticity and reduce cellulite. Even better, it can rebalance hormones and eliminate constipation by encouraging healthier bowel movements.
It also limits brain fog, suppresses headaches, and boosts energy levels – and for those with arthritis, lymphatic drainage is helpful for relieving pain.
Although still an active area of research, a study published by the International Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum advocated for the benefit of using lymphatic drainage to reduce swelling in the body. The results showed that massages post-cosmetic surgery improved recovery for swollen patients through increased blood circulation, pain reduction, and healing.
How to do lymphatic drainage at home?
Always start with a clean face and hands! Use a facial oil or rich moisturiser to avoid any rough tugging – your hands (or facial tools) should be gently gliding across your face.
Beginning at your collarbones, massage the skin in a circular motion 10 times on both sides. This helps stimulate the fluid through the two main lymphatic ducts (your very own house gutters), clearing the way for the rest to drain.
Keep the pressure light – and remember, this isn’t a deep-tissue massage! Start working your way up your neck, massaging the skin in a downward motion. Take time to cover every spot, spending about a minute around the sides of the neck and then under the jawline, ears, and chin.
Riding along the ridge of your cheekbones using two fingers (or knuckles) with light pressure, sweep away from the sides of your nose, over the cheeks then down to the corners of your mouth in a curved motion.
Moving down, press your armpits three times on each side. On your stomach, press your overlapping palms flat before moving in a circular motion around the belly button five times. Lightly pinch all over your stomach for five minutes.
Press down on the sides of your groin where the inguinal nodes are, three times. Hands in fists, stroke upwards from your knee to groin on each leg eight times. Squeeze the back of your knees before continuing the strokes from your foot to knee 10 times.
Best facial tools for at-home lymphatic drainage
Enhance your beauty with this rose quartz gua sha that addresses the loss of firmness and elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – leaving you with smooth, lifted skin!
02
Reduce puffiness and sculpt your face with this cool 100% natural stone gua sha. It not only lifts but also relieves muscle tension around the jawline and neck area.
The U-shaped grip is designed for contouring the jawline and brow area, so get ready to see some gorgeous definition!
03
Ice facials have been around for a long time, but these Aussie-designed contour cubes are the ultimate hack for a fuss-free routine. With the benefits including a natural facelift, de-puffing, and clear skin, it’s no wonder this product is all the rage!
It’s also customisable – just swap out regular water for rose water or coconut milk before you pop it in the freezer (thank us later).
Best products for at-home lymphatic drainage massage
04
Sukin Certified Organic Rose Hip Oil 25ml
$24.99 (down from $29.00) at chemistwarehouse.com.au
The perfect sidekick to your gua sha, this rosehip oil allows your tools to glide seamlessly over the skin without any friction or resistance.
This purely organic oil feeds the skin with nutrients and helps relieve redness from irritated skin, absorbing quickly into the skin – leaving behind a gorgeous fragrance!
Often overlooked parts of the skin, this non-greasy treatment is the perfect solution for addressing fine lines and wrinkles on the neck and decollete without any complicated procedures.
Simply add this superstar product to your DIY massage and you’re good to go!
06
Packed with green tea extract and five types of hyaluronic acid, this facial cream does exactly what it promises – giving you hydrated, glowy skin!
The moisture-rich cream glides so smoothly over the skin, both with a facial tool and just using your fingers, that it’d be difficult to find a reason why not to use it.
Best dry brushes for exfoliation
07
Soft bristles are perfect tools for exfoliating while still being gentle on your skin.
Not only does it restore your soft, supple skin, but by gently buffing, it can stimulate healthy blood circulation for a radiant appearance!
08
EcoTools Dry Body Brush
$18.00 at bigw.com.au
This eco-friendly brush is the perfect addition to any at-home spa DIY, but it’s even better when used for a lymphatic drainage massage!
Enjoy soft, glowing skin that’ll surely get you a compliment or two.
09
Manicare Body Wooden Bath Brush
$10.69 (down from $17.99) at chemistwarehouse.com.au
Exfoliate even the hardest spots to reach with this 100% natural bristles brush designed with a detachable handle.
Scrub away dead skin cells at the same time as increasing blood circulation! It’s perfect in the shower, paired with a good body scrub.
The best compression socks for at-home lymphatic drainage
10
Perfect for when you’re on the go, these compression socks are designed to improve circulation and reduce or prevent swelling in the legs – whether you’re on a red-eye flight or sore from a fulfilling workout!
Even better, they’re great for relieving pressure and discomfort throughout the day and night.