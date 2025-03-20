Ever noticed your face looking unusually swollen and puffed out? More than likely, those lumps are lymph fluid clogging up tissue pockets underneath your skin, but don’t stress! This at-home DIY lymphatic drainage massage will leave you feeling and looking like Hollywood’s best.

Advertisement

What is lymphatic drainage?

The lymphatic system consists of about 600 lymph nodes, vessels, and ducts that transport fluid through the body like a drainage system. The lymph flushes out waste, but a build-up can cause swelling throughout the body if disrupted.

A lymphatic drainage massage can help release that fluid, reducing the appearance of swelling. Taking social media by storm for its benefits, the practice is now a popular treatment offered by a slew of wellness spas.

For celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Paris Hilton, compression therapy suits (such as Body Ballancer and Ballancer Pro) are the way to go, but who’s willing to cough up tens of thousands of dollars on a pair of electric pants when you can just do it yourself? It takes a little more effort but goes a long way.

Actress Jennifer Aniston uses a Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage suit. (Credit: Body Ballancer/Getty)

Advertisement

Is lymphatic drainage necessary?

Fluid drainage can increase skin elasticity and reduce cellulite. Even better, it can rebalance hormones and eliminate constipation by encouraging healthier bowel movements.

It also limits brain fog, suppresses headaches, and boosts energy levels – and for those with arthritis, lymphatic drainage is helpful for relieving pain.

Although still an active area of research, a study published by the International Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum advocated for the benefit of using lymphatic drainage to reduce swelling in the body. The results showed that massages post-cosmetic surgery improved recovery for swollen patients through increased blood circulation, pain reduction, and healing.

How to do lymphatic drainage at home?

Always start with a clean face and hands! Use a facial oil or rich moisturiser to avoid any rough tugging – your hands (or facial tools) should be gently gliding across your face.

Advertisement

Beginning at your collarbones, massage the skin in a circular motion 10 times on both sides. This helps stimulate the fluid through the two main lymphatic ducts (your very own house gutters), clearing the way for the rest to drain.

Keep the pressure light – and remember, this isn’t a deep-tissue massage! Start working your way up your neck, massaging the skin in a downward motion. Take time to cover every spot, spending about a minute around the sides of the neck and then under the jawline, ears, and chin.

Riding along the ridge of your cheekbones using two fingers (or knuckles) with light pressure, sweep away from the sides of your nose, over the cheeks then down to the corners of your mouth in a curved motion.

Moving down, press your armpits three times on each side. On your stomach, press your overlapping palms flat before moving in a circular motion around the belly button five times. Lightly pinch all over your stomach for five minutes.

Advertisement

Press down on the sides of your groin where the inguinal nodes are, three times. Hands in fists, stroke upwards from your knee to groin on each leg eight times. Squeeze the back of your knees before continuing the strokes from your foot to knee 10 times.

Best facial tools for at-home lymphatic drainage

Best products for at-home lymphatic drainage massage

Best dry brushes for exfoliation

Advertisement