If you’re on the hunt for an innovative yet natural way to boost your skin’s radiance, red light therapy could be the golden ticket.

Advertisement

This cutting-edge treatment promises benefits far beyond skin deep – but just try and stop looking at Nicole Kidman’s radiant skin!

Unsurprisingly, one of her go-to beauty tools is a red-light therapy wand, and she’s not the only A-lister reaping the rewards! From Chrissy Teigen to Victoria Beckham, the ladies are all about getting that red light glow in between their crazy schedules.

Red light therapy uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to penetrate deep into the skin and tissues, promoting cellular energy production and regeneration.

Celebrities love the convenience of red light products suited for busy lifestyles. (Pictured left to right: Kristin Davis, Victoria Beckham, Kaley Cuoco via Instagram)

Advertisement

Emily Buckwell, global head of communications at The Beauty Tech Group, explains that red light therapy uses low-level wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity.

“On a cellular level, it works by penetrating the skin to reach the mitochondria – often referred to as the ‘powerhouses’ of cells,” she said, “The light enhances mitochondrial activity, thus improving energy production. This increase in energy boosts cellular repair and regeneration, resulting in a variety of health and beauty benefits.”

To save you time, we’ve sorted you out with our top 2 must-haves – along with answers to some of the questions you’ve been dying to ask about this incredible beauty hack.

The Best LED Red Light Therapy Masks and Tools to shop in 2025

01 Kahlia Skin LED Silicone Radiant Mask – Face, Neck & Décolletage $49.00 (reduced from $109.00) at Target Glow both on the inside and out with this Kahlia Skin LED mask targeting three separate areas – all in need of some tender love and care! In the face of facial beauty, we often neglect the neck and decolletage area, which can show over time. Now you won’t have to worry when the device does the work for you.

Advertisement

02 Kahlia Skin LED Light Therapy Face Wand $29.00 (reduced from $119.00) at Target Devices like the Kahlia Skin LED Light Therapy Face Wand combines red-light therapy with gentle massage and warmth to target fine lines, boost collagen production, and enhance skin tone. This compact and user-friendly device offers the benefits of professional skincare treatments from home, making it a great choice for those hoping to elevate their routine!

What is red light therapy?

As we age, our skin’s collagen production naturally decreases, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity. Red light therapy targets this by stimulating collagen and elastin production. According to Emily, red light at 633nm and near-infrared at 830nm are highly effective for fine lines, wrinkles, acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring.

Advertisement

“These are the gold standard wavelengths, highly studied by medical professionals over many years,” she said.

Clinical studies show that regularly using red light can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, improve skin tone and texture, and diminish age spots and redness. It even helps alleviate skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis.

What are the benefits of red light therapy?

Red light therapy isn’t just about looking great – it’s about feeling your best! By enhancing blood circulation, this treatment accelerates the body’s natural healing processes and reduces inflammation. Emily says that unlike invasive procedures or harsh topical treatments, red light therapy is non-invasive, painless, and suitable for all.

“It supports the body’s natural healing processes without introducing chemicals or causing significant downtime,” she said.

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with chronic pain or muscle stiffness, red light therapy provides relief by promoting tissue repair and decreasing inflammation.

Does red light therapy improve your sleep?

One of the lesser-known benefits of red light therapy is its ability to improve sleep quality! For many women over 50, achieving restful sleep can be a challenge due to hormonal changes, stress, or discomfort.

Emily suggests the treatment might help regulate your circadian rhythm, improving mood and sleep quality. In fact, a 2019 study published in the Journal of Athletic Training demonstrated how red-light therapy improved sleep duration and quality in athletes.

Advertisement

If it can help high-performing individuals, just imagine what it could do for your nightly routine!

Does red light therapy improve your energy levels?

Feeling fatigued or lacking energy? Red light therapy might be the solution. It provides a natural energy boost by improving circulation and increasing oxygen and nutrient delivery to cells – making it an excellent choice for women looking to maintain and recover from an active lifestyle.

Indeed, elite athletes have long relied on red light therapy to aid recovery and reduce muscle soreness.