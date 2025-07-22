My skin was glowing after I tested the latest infrared therapy trend!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you haven’t yet heard of infrared, then you probably should. The name has an intimidating ring to it, but infrared light (IR) is a non-invasive form of therapy.

From improving lymphatic drainage and reducing pain to regulating your gut microbiome and increasing mood and concentration, this rising wellness trend is one to keep your eyes on!

How does infrared therapy work?

You’re probably familiar with red light therapy, a type of infrared therapy, which falls within the scope of 630 to 700 nanometers.

Meanwhile, near-infrared therapy (NIR) ranges just outside the visible light spectrum, beyond 700 nanometers.

Unlike ultraviolet light, which damages skin, infrared enhances cell regeneration and reduces inflammation in the body.

Infrared therapy has grown considerably in popularity across social media. (Credit: Canva)

The infrared light penetrates the skin tissue, rather than just near the surface, to tackle deeper problems inside the body.

Exercising in infrared heat elevates the heart rate faster, according to Joy In Movement’s (J.I.M) founder Jarad Hobbs, which means you can burn more calories in less time.

It also helps improve flexibility and supports faster muscle recovery.

I tested an infrared therapy workout

For my first trial, I headed to one of J.I.M’s many gym studios in Sydney.

The automated lesson allowed me to follow along at my own pace as I adapted to the warmth. The heat combined with the low-impact movements was intense, but fabulous!

I felt refreshed after the deep, detoxifying sweat.

Joy In Movement has studios across Sydney. (Credit: Joy In Movement)

Most people report “feeling energised post-workout, with fewer aches and better sleep, which are all signs of reduced inflammation and improved metabolic function,” Jarad tells New Idea.

The gentle heat that stems from the infrared panels can support your joint health and reduce stiffness, which is crucial as estrogen levels drop post-menopause.

“Unlike Pilates or hot yoga, which involve stuffy high temperatures and humidity, infrared creates dry, comfortable warmth that feels therapeutic rather than overwhelming,” he says.

“Start slow, listen to your body, and trust the process. Infrared workouts are gentle on the joints, restorative for the body, and incredibly rewarding over time.”

I tested an infrared therapy sauna

I headed to Nimbus Co’s Bondi studio with high expectations, following the experience I had with J.I.M.

I’m someone who thrives in the heat, but even I have limits sometimes when it comes to breathing in hot air. With the infrared sauna, I didn’t have that same issue – I was comfortable and relaxed throughout the entire session.

Nimbus Co offers their infrared sauna services across NSW and Victoria. (Credit: New Idea)

While a regular sauna typically ranges between 66 to 82 degrees, this one sits around 45 to 68 degrees without compromising on benefits – if anything, it’s got more!

You can also customise the temperature to your liking with a remote control. And gosh, that post-sauna glow was no joke!

After popping into the private shower to rinse off, I was amazed to see I was beaming.

My cheeks were flushed, and I felt the inner warmth for hours afterwards – perfect for winter.

The final verdict?

My venture into the world of infrared was a bright one (literally). I felt rejuvenated after each experience and enjoyed the afterglow.

As for long-term benefits, I reckon that I’m not done with light therapy just yet!

