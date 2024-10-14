Struggling with dry and lifeless skin that needs a little more TLC than usual?

Rather than splurging on expensive moisturisers, the key could be to try one simple little tool – a dry body brush.

An ideal solution for those time-poor, just a few minutes per day is all this technique requires!

Loved by celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracee Ellis Ross, this budget-friendly tool is a must-have in your beauty routine.

01 What is dry body brushing and what are the benefits? Just like the name suggests, it involves brushing when the skin is dry to help buff away dead skin, “resulting in a smoother texture and a more radiant appearance,” explains Dr Tarj Mavi, founder of La Mav skincare. Suitable for all skin types including sensitive, it’s a gentle technique can be done from the comfort of your home. “Dry body brushing is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that has been used for centuries to stimulate the lymphatic system, release toxins and enhance circulation,” explains Dr Mavi. Once you implement this technique daily, you’ll find that your skin begins to become firmer, and your body starts to feel more energised. 02 Kickstart a routine Always start your routine at the feet, moving all the way up to your neck and shoulders using sweeping motions. Be sure to keep the pressure light to avoid harsh exfoliation and spend at least five minutes every morning to achieve results. “A body brushing routine should be simple and consistent to maximise benefits,” explains Dr Mavi. Long handles brushes with natural bristle brush with help you easily reach all areas of your body. LAMAV Garshana Dry Body Brush, $29 at Lamav The Body Shop Cactus Long Handle Brush, $40 at The Body Shop Kitsch Dry Body Brush, $23 at Mecca 03 Ace the aftercare Following Dr Tarjs’ recommend routine, she advises hopping straight into the shower to wash away dead skin cells and impurities. “Alternate between warm and cold water to further stimulate blood circulation” Tarj suggests. Post-shower, replenish and soothe your skin by applying “a natural moisturiser like LAMAV Ayurvedic Body Oil to uplift to nourish your skin”. Trying adding a couple of pumps of body oil directly to the skin, massaging from top to toe! Bioderma Atoderm 2-in-1 Dry Body Oil, $54.99 at Chemist Warehouse LAMAV Ayurvedic Body Oil Unwind, $49 at Lamav Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Body Oil, $11.99 at Chemist Warehouse 04 Lock in moisture As we often show a little more skin during the summer, do the hard work now for head-to-toe hydration. MoliCare Skin has your entire body sorted with a range of products designed to clean, protect and care for compromised and fragile skin. Check them out today at molicare.au. We love: MoliCare Skin Wash Lotion, $11.70 at Molicare MoliCare Barrier Cream, $15.65 at Molicare MoliCareBody Lotion, $13 at Molicare

