While there’s no doubt that ordering a takeaway pizza is one of life’s greatest guilty pleasures, it’s hard to beat the feeling of biting into a pizza you’ve made at home yourself.

Whether you’ve made everything from scratch including the dough or are just smoothing over the sauce and sprinkling on some toppings – there’s truly no comparison when it comes to store-bought and homemade pizza.

Ordinarily, Aussies use an oven to cook their pizza, and while this method does work, more and more pizza connoisseurs are purchasing purpose-built pizza ovens that have been designed to cook restaurant-quality pizza and pizza-style dishes every single time.

Scroll on for our honest review of the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven.

Expect easy unpacking when your Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven arrives in the mail. (Credit: New Idea)

What is the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven?

There’s no need to call Domino’s or Pizza Hut when you own this nifty appliance!

Since launching its first pizza oven in 2012, Ooni has become one of the world’s foremost brands when it comes to creating innovative high-temperature outdoor pizza ovens that use wood, charcoal, or gas to make flame-cooked professional pizza in as little as 60 seconds.

The Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is a particular favourite for Aussies due to its versatile design multi-fuel performance and portability.

In fact, it’s even been referred to as the “world’s most advanced portable pizza oven.”

Each Ooni Karu 12G Pizza Oven comes ready to assemble. (Credit: New Idea)

What are the features of the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven?

Features of the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven include:

The borosilicate glass door allows you to keep an eye on your pizza without releasing heat

ClearView™ technology prevents soot and ash buildup on the glass door

Can use wood or charcoal for a traditional wood-fired pizza experience

Can attach a gas burner for easy gas-fuelled baking

Maximum temperature of 500 °C

Can heat up to the optimal baking temperature of 450 °C in as little as 15 minutes

The integrated thermometer allows for easy monitoring of temperature

15mm cordierite baking stone allows you to bake 12-inch pizzas and more

Five-year warranty

Cook pizzas, meats, veg, and more

Can efficiently cook multiple pizzas at once

Long-lasting aluminum, stainless steel, and carbon steel design

Unlike other models, the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is portable, allowing you to move it around any outdoor space as you please. (Credit: New Idea)

What have reviewers said about the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven?

“Fantastic pizza oven – my family says they are the best pizzas ever! Easy to clean and very fast.”

“Easy to assemble and get started. Love that the pizza oven is portable and so versatile.”

“Was totally blown away at how easy it was to cook fantastic pizzas. The gas option is a must. Up to temp in 15 mins and pumping out pizzas in around a minute.”

“This little pizza oven is a gem, makes the best pizzas and does it in record time. We are so happy with ours.”

“Easy to use and cooks the pizzas super quick. Love this and would recommend it.”

Both of these pizzas were made at home in only a handful of minutes when we road-tested the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven for ourselves. (Credit: New Idea)

Where can I buy the Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven?

If you are ready to upgrade your at-home pizza-making to the next level, the Ooni Kary 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven can be purchased directly from Ooni Australia for $699.00.

As well as being able to purchase individually shoppers also have the option of buying budget-friendly bundles filled with everything else you may need on your pizza-making journey including:

