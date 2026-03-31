EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz reveals what it was really like returning for Malcolm in the Middle reboot

Twenty years after its final episode aired, Malcolm in the Middle is back for a long-awaited sequel miniseries titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. And as the title suggests, yes, life is still unfair for the dysfunctional Wilkerson clan!

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The revival sees Frankie Muniz reprising the role that defined his career.

In an exclusive chat with New Idea, Frankie, 40, reflects on stepping back into Malcolm’s shoes after all this time, and how he escaped being a victim of the child star curse…

Frankie already hopes the revival will be green-lit for another season! (Credit: Supplied)

Everyone is excited for the reboot! Who came up with the idea?

FM: It’s something we have wanted to do and talked about doing for a long time – 10 years really. It started with the fans wanting it and us as a cast talking about how great it would be to come back as these characters. I was excited to come back and I’m excited for everyone to see the new show.

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Was it hard being Malcolm again, after so many years?

FM: First of all, it doesn’t feel like 20 years. It’s weird to think it has been that long. But playing Malcolm again was kind of easy to be honest. He is so much a part of me. I’m not sure if it’s a compliment or not, but my wife has seen the show and she says I am so like Malcolm, it’s like I am not acting at all (laughs). So yeah, it felt good to be back.

Justin Berfield and Christopher Masterson return as brothers Reese and Francis. (Credit: Supplied)

Bryan Cranston has gone on to enjoy incredible success since the show ended. How was it having him play your dad again?

FM: Amazing. We couldn’t have done it without Bryan. I love working with him. He’s my favourite actor ever. He’s such a great guy. We had a blast.

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Erik Per Sullivan, who played your little brother Dewey, isn’t part of this new show. How is his absence dealt with?

FM: Erik was the only one who didn’t want to do the new show but he never had a problem with the idea. We have Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as the new Dewey and he is just brilliant. He is so much like the original character. People are going to struggle to see the difference! We have a lot of new characters, as well as the returning cast, and great cast of kids who I really think are going to appeal to a new audience.

Do you ever watch old episodes?

FM: I didn’t for the longest time. I never really wanted to. Then, a few years ago, my wife was like, “Wait, I have actually never seen you in this.” We ended up watching all 151 episodes!

There’s a new Dewey in Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (top right). (Credit: Supplied)

You managed to escape the pitfalls of child fame…

FM: It was just never really a problem for me. I look back at making the show and growing up on it as a really positive experience. It was a dream come true for me to be part of as a kid. I had an awesome time and working with such great people.

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You’re a dad now. Would you encourage your son to act?

FM: He’s four so it’s not really a thing. But I’m not sure I would want him to. Acting is hard. It’s a tough business with so much rejection. To get any amount of success is like winning the lottery. I just got very, very lucky.

Stream Malcolm in the Middle now on Disney+ from $15.99/mth. Subscribe here.