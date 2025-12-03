Terri Irwin breaks silence on rumours that Robert is eyeing up major LA move

NEED TO KNOW Terri Irwin has revealed how she’d feel if her children moved overseas, following rumours that Robert could be considering a move to Los Angeles.

Terri also revealed a rule all member of the Irwin family adhere to when it comes to social media.

After his meteoric rise to stardom on Dancing with the Stars, Terri Irwin has dropped a major hint about whether Robert will move to Los Angeles.

Even before he won the show, the 22-year-old wildlife warrior embraced competing on the American show and secured a role in Disney’s hit, Zootopia 2.

There’s also been rumours that he’s being considered to revive the American version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, or might be a future lead on The Bachelor.

Now, Terri has spoken more about it on The Apple and The Tree podcast, revealing that she would be happy if Robert or Bindi decided to move abroad and leave Australia Zoo.

“I would have been fine if, you know, they had ended up in Europe or LA, or wherever they wanted to be to seek their dreams,” she said.

“But they love working at Australia Zoo.”

The Irwin supported Robert in the US when he competed on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Instagram)

It follows a source telling RadarOnline that Robert’s embracing of the US lifestyle had worried his mother and sister.

“That has sent his family into a panic,” the source claimed.

The source also alleged that Bindi, who relocated to the US to support her brother, went to keep an eye on him.

“He’s completely under the Hollywood spell right now, and it’s no wonder because he’s getting spoiled rotten,” they claimed.

“His mum and sister can’t help worrying what it will do to him.”

During the podcast episode, Terri also shared the strict rule that the Irwin family all follow – that all of their social media posts must be cleared by another family member.

She explained that it was a precaution to ensure posts are appropriate.

Terri Irwin said she, Bindi and Robert run posts by one another before they go on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“None of us ever post on social media without running it past the other one,” she said.

“Sometimes there’s some dumb thing that I’ve missed, or as a boomer, I say everything wrong.”

The mother-of-two said her children have pulled her up on captions, gestures and poses that could be taken out of context.

“So they (Robert and Bindi) will go, ‘oh, you can’t do that with your hands, it looks like a gang sign’, and I’m like ‘oh, my goodness. Oh, I didn’t know that’,” she explained.

She also said that Robert is a manager at Australia Zoo, and had his own career path “with filming”, but they all still put ideas past one another.